Vote: Who was best defensive Texas high school football player in Week 3?
Week 3 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought plenty of compelling matchups, upsets and individual performances.
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top individual performances across the state on defense from Sept. 12-14.
Who was the best defensive player in Week 3? We want to hear from you.
Scroll down and cast your vote for the top defensive player in Week 3. Voting stays open through Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Know of a deserving addition? Send all submissions for prospective nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Cameron Banks, Hutto safety
Picked off two passes and finished with five tackles and a sack in a 63-56 win over Cedar Ridge.
Nehemiah Borner, Duncanville defensive back
Ended Duncanville's win over nationally ranked St. Frances Academy with three straight sacks.
Alyric Brown, Sunnyvale defensive tackle
Finished with seven tackles and two sacks in a 57-14 win over Caddo Mills.
Noah Chavez, The Colony cornerback
How long can he keep it going? Chavez has had an interception in each game, most recently a 20-yard return.
Jeremiah Green, Waco University safety
Logged six solo tackles (one for loss) and an interception a 31-21 win over China Springs.
Dalton Knapp, Fort Worth All Saints defensive end
Had three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a 44-2 win over Missouri's Lift for Life Academy.
Isaac Lawson, Allen defensive back
Jumped a route, intercepted a Prosper Rock Hill pass at the 27-yard line and returned it for a touchdown in a 44-3 win.
Luke Mitchell, Rockwall-Heath linebacker
Had nine total tackles in a 23-18 win over Cedar Grove — eight solo, three for loss and two sacks.
Tay'vian Peoples, Victoria West free safety
Had two interceptions in a 41-12 win over Sam Houston.
Tyree Roberson, Coppell corner
Had two interceptions in a big win over Sachse.
Noah Sallaway, Walnut Grove defensive back
Intercepted a pass with 32 seconds left to preserve a 29-28 win over Frisco Emerson on Thursday.
Uriel Ortiz, Sunray linebacker
Helped Sunray move to 3-0 with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception in a 31-14 win over Stratford.
—
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx