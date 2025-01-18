Top 25 Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/18/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams continue to rack up big numbers on the court this season.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida girls’ basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
High School on SI Central Florida Girls Basketball Rankings
1. Montverde Academy (14-1)
Last week: 1
The area’s top team is on a roll with a seven-game win streak. Junior Saniyah Hall (19.8 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 2.7 steals per game) leads the way.
2. DME Academy (17-3)
Last week: 2
The elite sports academy in Daytona Beach last week beat New Smyrna Beach, 72-44. Leading DME is junior guard GiGi Battle (17.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.2 spg).
3. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee) (14-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles have won seven straight under coach Wesley Arocho. Leading the way is senior guard Jayshlynn Vega, who is averaging 11.2 ppg and 2.3 spg.
4. Palm Bay (14-7)
Last week: 3
Brevard County’s top team has won five straight behind senior point guard Jaida Civil (21.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3.3 spg).
5. Montverde Academy Gold (12-4)
Last week: 4
The private school’s second-level team defeated The Rock (Gainesville), 101-38, last week.
6. New Smyrna Beach (14-5)
Last week: 5
Volusia County’s top team has won three of its last four games. Senior combo guard Olivia Olson leads the Barracudas (23.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.4 spg).
7. Dr. Phillips (11-8)
Last week: 7
The traditional Central Florida power is on a tear, winning straight games. Leading the Panthers is junior combo guard Kendall Perry (14.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.6 spg).
8. Holy Trinity Episcopal (12-5)
Last week: 9
The Brevard County private school is red-hit with a nine-game win streak, including a 58-43 victory against The First Academy (Orlando). Leading the Tigers is star eighth-grade combo guard Leila Bryant (21.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.0 apg).
9. The First Academy (Orlando) (15-4)
Last week: 6
The Royals have won five of their last six games and are 7-1 against Central Florida schools. Leading TFA is sophomore point guard Bianca Hall (22.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg).
10. Ocoee (16-3)
Last week: 8
The Knights have won four of their last five games. Leading the way is junior star Dakara Merthie (26.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.1 spg).
11. Windermere Prep (15-6)
Last week: 10
The Lakers have won three of their last four games. The private school is led by sophomore guard Mikayla Evans (19.0 ppg).
12. Timber Creek (16-4)
Last week: 13
The Wolves are on the move, winning four of their last five games. Leading the way is star senior Serene Exalant (15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.7 spg).
13. Central Florida Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (14-5)
Last week: 11
The Eagles have won three of their last four games. Leading CFCA is senior combo guard Soraya Jokhan (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 spg).
14. Lake Highland Prep (9-9)
Last week: 12
The Highlanders, who play a brutal schedule, last week lost to Dr. Phillips and Windermere Prep, the latter by just one point. Leading LHP is sophomore guard Eadyn Rivera (12.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg).
15. Lake Howell (16-4)
Last week: Unranked
The Silver Hawks debut in the Top 25 with a five-game win streak. Leading the Seminole County school is senior Mazaiah Marc (15.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 spg).
16. Kissimmee Gateway (15-3)
Last week: 17
The Panthers have won four of their last five games. Leading the Osceola County team is freshman shooting guard Ashlynn Day (22.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 8.1 spg).
17. Oak Ridge (12-7)
Last week: 16
The Pioneers have won five of their last six games, including a 57-54 overtime victory against Colonial. Leading Oak Ridge is sophomore combo guard Khalise Vidal (13.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 6.0 apg, 3.6 spg).
18. Seminole (Sanford) (15-5)
Last week: 20
The Seminoles are on a roll, winning six straight games. Last week, they beat Mainland, DeLand, and Lyman.
19. Leesburg (7-7)
Last week: 15
The Lake County squad has lost two of its last three games, but beat Tampa Catholic, 45-37. The Yellow Jackets are led by senior combo guard Ariyana Hester (15.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.5 spg).
20. Lake Mary (13-6)
Last week: 18
The Rams have won three of their last four games. They beat Oviedo, lost to New Smyrna Beach and defeated Ocala Forest last week.
21. DeLand (14-7)
Last week: 25
The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games, including a 35-27 victory against Mount Dora Christian.
22. Mount Dora Christian (10-7)
Last week: 21
The Lake County private school has won two of its last three. The Bulldogs are led by senior Natalie Doan (11.7 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.1 spg).
23. Heritage (16-6)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have won 11 of their last 12 games. Leading the South Brevard County school is junior combo guard Kaeley Ciceron (13.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 4.6 spg).
24. Sebastian River (11-4)
Last week: 19
The Indian River County school has won four of its five games. The Sharks are led by sophomore guard Destiny Pickard (11.4 ppg and 2.3 spg).
25. Horizon (12-5)
Last week: 22
The Hawks have won two of their last three games. Leading the way is junior combo guard Zoe Corjay (12.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 2.5 spg).
On the outside looking in: Spruce Creek (9-10), Southeastern Prep Academy (8-11), Bayside (11-3), DME Academy Regional (7-7), Edgewater (13-5), Cocoa (13-5), St. Cloud (11-6), Viera (10-8), Bishop Moore (6-11), Jones (12-6), East River (10-6), Space Coast (14-7), Winter Springs (13-5), Eustis (12-4), Mainland (8-7), Colonial (7-11), East Ridge (12-3), Harmony (9-6), Altamonte Christian (13-7), Tohopekaliga (11-3), Boone (10-10), South Lake (7-4), Edgewood (10-6), Celebration (7-7), The Master’s Academy-Oviedo (12-6).
