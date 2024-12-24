High School

Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/24/2024)

Poly Prep Country Day tops our first New York boys basketball state rankings of the 2024-25 season

Kevin L. Smith

Poly Prep Country Day is off to a 10-0 start and holds the No. 1 ranking in the Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings.
New York State boys high school basketball is a few weeks into the 2024-25 regular season.

See where teams stack up in the first week of the Power 25 in New York:

No. 1 Poly Prep Country Day (10-0)

The Blue Devils, the reigning NYSAIS Class B champions, are coming off a dominant win over CSI McCown. Poly Prep faces Hackley in a rematch of last season’s Class B final.

No. 2 Eagle Academy (9-1)

Eagle Academy, flying high following a win over Stevenson, is set to face Monsignor Scanlan in the Jordan Holiday Classic on Friday at Baruch College.

No. 3 St. John’s Prep (10-1)

The Red Storm has won three-straight games. The team takes on Moore Catholic on Jan. 4.

No. 4 Summit Academy (11-2)

The Eagles have won two in a row following a two-game skid. Summit Academy faces Scholars Academy in the Ballin’ 4 Peace tournament at Springfield Gardens.

No. 5 Glens Falls (6-0)

The defending NYSPHSAA Class A champion topped Guilderland on Saturday. The Black Bears face Ridgewood (New Jersey) next.

No. 6 Albany Academy (6-0)

The Cadets beat Colonie in the Evan Franz Memorial Game at Siena College on Friday. Albany Academy heads down to Marietta, Georgia this weekend for the Lemon Street Classic.

No. 7 South Bronx Prep (8-1)

The Cougars, winners of four in a row, is scheduled to face Moore Catholic in the Monsignor King Tournament on Thursday.

No. 8 East Rochester (6-0)

The Bombers recently beat York. East Rochester is slated to face Bishop Kearney on Jan. 3.

No. 9 St. Francis Prep (6-1)

The Terriers wrapped up competition at the Kreul Classic with a win over Pembroke Pines Center. St. Francis takes on Academy of the New Church (Pennsylvania) on Saturday in the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Maryland.

No. 10 Thomas Jefferson (9-1)

The Orange Wave are coming off a loss to Bishop Shanahan at the Kreul Classic in Fort Lauderdale. Jefferson looks to bounce back at the Skip Fowler Memorial tournament in West Virginia.

No. 11 Westhill (7-1)

The 2022-23 NYSPHSAA Class B state champion is on a five-game win streak. Westhill faces New Hartford at The Downtown Classic in Utica this weekend.

No. 12 Fillmore (6-0)

The Eagles’ undefeated mark includes a couple of holiday tournament victories and some non-league wins. Fillmore goes up against Geneseo on Jan. 7.

No. 13 Sackets Harbor (4-0)

The Patriots, last season’s NYSPHSAA Class D runner-up, has coasted in its first few matchups of the new campaign. Sackets Harbor hosts LaFargeville on Jan. 8.

No. 14 Canisius (6-0)

The Crusaders will compete in the Jesuit High School Tournament in New Orleans. Canisius starts with a matchup against Loyola Blakefield of Maryland.

No. 15 Half Hollow Hills East (5-0)

The Thunderbirds are slated to compete in three different holiday tournaments between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5.

No. 16 Long Island Lutheran (6-4)

The Crusaders, winners of their previous two games, are facing Columbus of Miami, Fla. on Saturday.

No. 17 Byram Hills (6-0)

The Bobcats are slated to compete in the Slam Dunk Showcase in Westchester County next month.

No. 18 Stony Brook (8-0)

The Bears are one of the top teams in NYSAIS so far. Next up for Stony Brook is Erasmus Hill on Saturday.

No. 19 Southampton (7-0)

The Mariners take on Central Islip, then compete against Long Island Lutheran in the Gary Charles Tip of the Hat Classic at Chaminade High School.

No. 20 Cicero-North Syracuse (5-0)

The Northstars are in line for a home-at-home matchup against Utica Proctor on Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

No. 21 Banneker Academy (10-0)

Following a matchup against Eagle Academy III, Banneker competes in the Campbell Invitational in Georgia.

No. 22 Adams Street Academy (8-1)

ASA is scheduled to compete in the annual Noreen A. Shea Memorial Classic in Brooklyn on Dec. 28.

No. 23 Port Washington (7-0)

The Vikings’ perfect month of December continues with a clash against Smithtown West on Sunday at St. Dominic’s NY Invitational.

No. 24 Berne-Knox-Westerlo (6-0)

The Bulldogs are set to host their own holiday tournament on Dec. 27-28.

No. 25 Hamilton (5-0)

The Emerald Knights, last season’s Section III Class C runner-up, are off to a good start in Tom Blackford’s last season as head coach.

Honorable Mention: Rush-Henrietta (5-0), James Madison (6-0), Transit Tech (9-1), Townsend Harris (9-0), Mamaroneck (7-0), Whitehall (6-0), Rome Free Academy (5-0), Cooperstown (5-0), Lansing (7-0), Akron (6-0), Potsdam (6-0), Smithtown West (6-0), Half Hollow Hills West (6-0), Bridgehampton (7-1), Xaverian (5-0), Iona Prep (8-3), Eagle Academy II (5-2), Lane (11-1), Murry Bergtraum (8-1), Townsend Harris (9-0), Brooklyn College Academy (7-2), Frederick Douglass Academy (7-0), Longwood Prep (9-0), ENY Family Academy (7-0), Pathways Prep (7-0), Luperon (9-2), Friends Seminary (7-1), Faith Christian Academy (5-0), New York Military Academy (7-1).

