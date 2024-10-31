Utah high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times
Utah high school football kicked off the postseason last week, and now we're heading into Round 2 of the playoffs.
The No. 21 seed Bear River had the upset of the first round in Class 4A, narrowly beating No. 12 Timpanogos 23-17.
>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.
Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus some featured second-round matchups:
Class 6A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Corner Canyon vs. (17) Copper Hills
6 p.m. Friday
(9) Weber vs. (8) Bingham
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Lehi vs. (13) Layton
6 p.m. Friday
(12) American Fork vs. (5) Farmington
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Skyridge vs. (15) Riverton
6 p.m. Friday
(10) Mountain Ridge vs. (7) Davis
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Lone Peak vs. (14) Herriman
6 p.m. Friday
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) Fremont
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship
Class 5A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Roy vs. (17) Granger
6 p.m. Friday
(9) East vs. (8) Viewmont
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Timpview vs. (13) Springville
6 p.m. Friday
(12) West vs. (5) Orem
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Bountiful vs. (18) Alta
6 p.m. Friday
(10) Northridge vs. (7) Maple Mountain
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Brighton vs. (19) Wasatch
6 p.m. Friday
(11) Woods Cross vs. (6) Olympus
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship
Class 4A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Ridgeline vs. (16) Hurricane
6 p.m. Friday
(9) Desert Hills vs. (8) Stansbury
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Spanish Fork vs. (13) Salem Hills
6 p.m. Friday
(21) Bear River vs. (5) Park City
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Provo vs. (18) Dixie
6 p.m. Friday
(10) Mountain Crest vs. (7) Sky View
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Crimson Cliffs vs. (19) Snow Canyon
6 p.m. Friday
(11) Uintah vs. (6) Green Canyon
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship
Class 3A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Morgan vs. (8) Canyon View
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Manti vs. (5) Juab
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Richfield vs. (7) Juan Diego Catholic
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Grantsville vs. (6) Ogden
6 p.m. Friday
2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship
Class 2A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) San Juan vs. (8) Judge Memorial
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Delta vs. (5) South Summit
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Emery vs. (7) American Leadership
6 p.m. Friday
(3) South Sevier vs. (6) Summit Academy
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship
Class 1A
Second-round featured matchups
(1) Beaver vs. (8) Enterprise
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Milford vs. (5) Duchesne
6 p.m. Friday
(2) North Summit vs. (7) North Sevier
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Kanab vs. (6) Millard
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship
Class 8-Player
Second-round featured matchups
(4) Altamont vs. (5) St. Joseph
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Monticello vs. (7) Utah Military - Hill Field
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Water Canyon vs. (6) Whitehorse
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports