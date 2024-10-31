High School

Utah high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Utah high school football playoff brackets heading into the second round

Robin Erickson

Corner Canyon is the No. 1 seed of the Class 6A playoffs in 2024.
Corner Canyon is the No. 1 seed of the Class 6A playoffs in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Corner Canyon athletics

Utah high school football kicked off the postseason last week, and now we're heading into Round 2 of the playoffs.

The No. 21 seed Bear River had the upset of the first round in Class 4A, narrowly beating No. 12 Timpanogos 23-17.

>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.

Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus some featured second-round matchups:

Class 6A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Corner Canyon vs. (17) Copper Hills

6 p.m. Friday

(9) Weber vs. (8) Bingham

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Lehi vs. (13) Layton

6 p.m. Friday

(12) American Fork vs. (5) Farmington

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Skyridge vs. (15) Riverton

6 p.m. Friday

(10) Mountain Ridge vs. (7) Davis

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Lone Peak vs. (14) Herriman

6 p.m. Friday

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) Fremont

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship

Class 5A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Roy vs. (17) Granger

6 p.m. Friday

(9) East vs. (8) Viewmont

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Timpview vs. (13) Springville

6 p.m. Friday

(12) West vs. (5) Orem

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Bountiful vs. (18) Alta

6 p.m. Friday

(10) Northridge vs. (7) Maple Mountain

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Brighton vs. (19) Wasatch

6 p.m. Friday

(11) Woods Cross vs. (6) Olympus

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship

Class 4A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Ridgeline vs. (16) Hurricane

6 p.m. Friday

(9) Desert Hills vs. (8) Stansbury

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Spanish Fork vs. (13) Salem Hills

6 p.m. Friday

(21) Bear River vs. (5) Park City

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Provo vs. (18) Dixie

6 p.m. Friday

(10) Mountain Crest vs. (7) Sky View

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Crimson Cliffs vs. (19) Snow Canyon

6 p.m. Friday

(11) Uintah vs. (6) Green Canyon

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship

Class 3A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Morgan vs. (8) Canyon View

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Manti vs. (5) Juab

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Richfield vs. (7) Juan Diego Catholic

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Grantsville vs. (6) Ogden

6 p.m. Friday

2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship

Class 2A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) San Juan vs. (8) Judge Memorial

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Delta vs. (5) South Summit

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Emery vs. (7) American Leadership

6 p.m. Friday

(3) South Sevier vs. (6) Summit Academy

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship

Class 1A

Second-round featured matchups

(1) Beaver vs. (8) Enterprise

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Milford vs. (5) Duchesne

6 p.m. Friday

(2) North Summit vs. (7) North Sevier

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Kanab vs. (6) Millard

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship

Class 8-Player

Second-round featured matchups

(4) Altamont vs. (5) St. Joseph

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Monticello vs. (7) Utah Military - Hill Field

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Water Canyon vs. (6) Whitehorse

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship

