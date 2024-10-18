Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Virginia so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Virginia and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Old Dominion State State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Virginia. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Virginia.
Here are the nominees:
Charles Scott Jr., QB, Huguenot
Moody has looked great this season for Mills University Studies, with the quarterback completing 33-of-54 passes for 579 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
Xzavieon Hendricks, QB, Grafton
Another freshman quarterback that has dazzled this fall is Hendricks for Grafton. The signal caller has completed 31-of-68 passes for over 600 yards and four touchdowns this fall.
Tyler Jackson, QB, Liberty Christian
The last of the freshmen quarterbacks we recognize out of Virginia is Jackson, who has been solid for Liberty Christian. Jackson has thrown for 509 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Robert Kellen, RB, Independence
Coming out of the backfield for Independence, Kellen has been one of the top running backs among those of the 2028 class. Kellen has rushed for 485 yards on 104 carries and scored four touchdowns.
CJ Gray, RB, Trinity Episcopal
Gray has been another impressive freshman right of the gates and contributing to his team. The running back has gone over 400 yards on just 49 attempts this fall.
Nate Caesar, WR/DB, Fredericksburg Christian
The freshman wide receiver has made solid contributions in his first season on varsity. Spray has hauled in 14 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns through seven games played. Caesar also has intercepted three passes on defense.
Tysen Miller, WR, Gretna
Miller has made some plays for Gretna this season through the air. The freshman has caught 20 passes for 243 yards and six touchdowns. At strong safety, Miller has racked up nearly 50 tackles.
Corvin Watson, LB, Granby
The freshman linebacker has found his way onto the field aplenty for Granby this season at outside linebacker. Watson so far has totaled 39 tackles, 13 for loss and four sacks.
Kaden Jones, DB, Meadowbrook
When it comes to defensive backs out of the 2028 class, Jones has been among the best around. Jones this season has tallied 10 tackles and four interceptions.
