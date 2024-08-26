Vote: North Alabama high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)

High School

Thompson linebacker Jared Smith (4) had seven solo tackles in his team's battle with Georgia power Grayson and is a candidate for North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week. Review all of our nominees and vote for the player you find most deserving.
The 2024 Alabama high school football season got into full swing this week with a first slate of games. We've watched and evaluated the action and have come up a list nominees for North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.

Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Aaron Frye, Clay Chalkville

Frye threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Jackson, Bob Jones

Jackson had 395 passing yards and five touchdowns alongside a rushing touchdown.

Tyler Pierce, Boaz

Pierce threw for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage

Evans ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

Cam Phinizee, Russellville

Phinizee passed 341 yards with five touchdowns.

Cole Wilson, Piedmont

Wilson passed for 375 yards with five touchdowns.

Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill

Penn had 336 rushing yards.

JJ Moultrie, Hoover

Moultrie blocked a PAT and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Jared Smith, Thompson

Smith had 7 solo tackles, 5 assists, 5 TFL and 3 sacks alongside a pass breakup.

Eldridge Shelton, Wenonah

Wenonah had 4 tackles, 3 sacks, a TFL, a pass breakup and a safety.

Street Smith, Guntersville

Smith had 215 passing yards on 16-of-18 attempts.

