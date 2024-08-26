Vote: North Alabama high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season got into full swing this week with a first slate of games. We've watched and evaluated the action and have come up a list nominees for North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Aaron Frye, Clay Chalkville
Frye threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnny Jackson, Bob Jones
Jackson had 395 passing yards and five touchdowns alongside a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Pierce, Boaz
Pierce threw for 244 yards and five touchdowns.
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage
Evans ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns.
Cam Phinizee, Russellville
Phinizee passed 341 yards with five touchdowns.
Cole Wilson, Piedmont
Wilson passed for 375 yards with five touchdowns.
Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill
Penn had 336 rushing yards.
JJ Moultrie, Hoover
Moultrie blocked a PAT and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Jared Smith, Thompson
Smith had 7 solo tackles, 5 assists, 5 TFL and 3 sacks alongside a pass breakup.
Eldridge Shelton, Wenonah
Wenonah had 4 tackles, 3 sacks, a TFL, a pass breakup and a safety.
Street Smith, Guntersville
Smith had 215 passing yards on 16-of-18 attempts.