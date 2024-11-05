Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football regular season is over for all but a handful of teams, but the action won't stop until the 2024 state champions are crowned. We will continue to follow the action until the final play of the final game, identifying and recognizing the top performance through the post-season.
Here is a breakdown of the nominees for this week's South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylin Carter of Lowndes.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Colby Smith, Southeast Bulloch
Junior running back Colby Smith rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Beach.
Weston Bryan, Lee County
Senior quarterback Weston Bryan threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Houston County.
Austin Stinson, Houston County
Sophomore running back Austin Stinson carried the ball nine times for 215 yards and scored three touchdowns in a loss to Lee County.
Tre Thomas, Lowndes
Senior defensive back Tre Thomas finished with 12 tackles and came up with a big interception in a win over Valdosta.
James Mobley, Calvary Day
Sophomore quarterback James Mobley completed 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 217 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in a win over Liberty County.
J’Shawn Towns, Brunswick
Senior defensive back J’Shawn Towns intercepted two passes and returned them for a combined 93 yards while also forcing and recovering a fumble in their win over South Effingham.
Reico Collins, Jenkins
Senior linebacker Reico Collins led the team in tackles with nine, recorded two sacks and forced a fumble in a win over Johnson.
Jordan Hardy, Camden County
Senior running back Jordan Hardy carried the ball 18 times for 111 yards and scored a touchdown in their win over Tift County.
Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian
Senior defensive lineman Elijah Griffin led the team in tackles with 10 (8 solo) and recorded five tackles for a loss, including 1.5 sacks.
Hyers Holland, Savannah Country Day
Senior running back Hyers Holland led the team in rushing with 108 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown in their win over Vidalia.
Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County
Senior running back Day’Shawn Brown carried the ball 12 times for 188 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win over RIchmond Hill.
Kyrice Hunt, Jeff Davis
Senior running back Kyrice Hunt carried the ball 23 times for 133 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over FItzgerald.