Vote: Who was the best performer at the 2024 Pennsylvania (PIAA) softball state tournament?
From June 3-14, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) held the annual softball state championship tournament with the state championship games played at Penn State’s Beard Field.
DuBois Central Catholic, Neshannock, Harbor Creek, Blue Mountain, Thomas Jefferson and North Penn all took home state titles.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the four rounds of the tournament.
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm ET
Gianna Adams, Pittston Area
Tossed a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Mechanicsburg in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Then in the semifinals against South Western, she fired a no-hitter with 10 Ks and five walks in a 2-0 win. In the state championship game, she threw a complete game and allowed just two runs on eight hits and struck out 14 in a 2-1 loss to Thomas Jefferson in eight innings.
Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle Area
Threw a one-hit shutout with 11 Ks in a 2-0 win over Muncy in the Class 2A first round. In a 13-2 win over Williams Valley in the quarterfinals, she struck out 10.
Bailey Barnyak, Carmichaels
Threw an eight-inning complete game with 15 strikeouts, allowing just five hits in a 2-1 win over Cambridge Springs in the Class 1A first round. In an 8-1 win over Claysburg-Kimmel in the quarterfinals, she allowed one run and struck out eight. In a 2-0 loss to DuBois Central Catholic, she allowed just two runs on seven hits and struck out eight.
Autumn Boyd, Laurel
In a 5-3 win over Bentworth in the Class 2A quarterfinals, she allowed three runs and struck out 14.
Gianna Cimino, North Penn
In a 6-5 win over Cumberland Valley in the Class 6A first round, she went a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and the go-ahead solo homer in the seventh.
Annabella Cipalla, Harbor Creek
Went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer and drove in four runs in a 9-6 win over Sharon in the Class 3A semifinals.
Brooklyn Cipalla, Harbor Creek
Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Huskies to the Class 3A state championship with a 1-0 win over Juniata. She had two of the three hits in the game for Harbor Creek.
Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale
In a 3-1 win over Conemaugh Valley in the Class 1A first round, the senior struck out 17 hitters and allowed four hits.
Meadow Ferri, Chartiers Houston
Fired a two-hit shutout with 13 Ks in a 4-0 win over West Branch in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Meghan Fisher, Central Dauphin
Hit a homer and drove in five runs in an 11-1 win over Quakertown in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Marla Freiwald, Blue Mountain
In a 5-0 win over Archbishop Carroll in the Class 4A first round, she tossed a three-hit shutout with nine Ks and hit a double while driving in three runs. Hit two homers and drove in five runs in a 13-3 win over Pope John Paul II in the quarterfinals, while also striking out eight hitters in six innings. Picked up another win in a 5-3 victory over Northwestern Lehigh in the semifinals, allowing three runs and striking out three, while also hitting a homer and driving in two. Finished the season by tossing a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Elizabeth Forward.
Addy Frye, Neshannock
Tossed a six-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 win over West Shamokin in the Class 2A first round and also hit a homer. In the quarterfinals, she fired a one-hit shutout with 17 Ks in a 5-0 win over Saegertown. Threw another one-hit shutout in the semifinals in a 1-0 win over Laurel with 12 Ks and also drive in the game’s only run. In the state championship game, she threw a five-inning complete game and gave up two runs while striking out seven in a 12-2 win over South Williamsport. She also hit a two-run homer that broke a 2-2 tie.
Elizabeth Gaisior, Juniata
In the Class 3A first round, she fired a two-hitter with 18 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Kutztown. Then in the quarterfinals, she threw a six-hitter with 17 Ks in a 4-2 win over Loyalsock. Ina. 5-0 win over Conwell Egan in the semifinals, she fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 20. In the state championship game, she went 8.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits and struck out 21 in a 1-0 loss to Harbor Creek in nine innings.
Stella Gasper, Central Dauphin
Tossed a complete game with six Ks in the circle and also went 3-for-4 at the dish with a homer in a 10-1 win over Boyertown in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Sydney Gonglik, Bentworth
In her first PIAA state tournament outing, the freshman tossed a two-hitter with 14 Ks and one walk in a4-1 win over Everett in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. She also homered. In the quarterfinals, she struck out 11 and hit a three-run homer in a 5-3 loss to Laurel.
Lexie Hames, Seneca Valley
In five innings of work in an 11-0 win over McDowell in the Class 6A opening round, Hames struck out 12 hitters and allowed just one hit. In a 4-0 loss to North Penn in the quarterfinals, she allowed just two hits and two unearned runs while striking out 12.
Ali Jacobs, Carmichaels
In the Class 1A quarterfinals, she hit a homer and drove in five runs in an 8-1 win over Claysburg-Kimmel.
Julia Johnson, Elizabeth Forward
Hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win over Big Spring in the Class 4A first round.
Taylor Karpac, Thomas Jefferson
Came up with a bases loaded, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Class 5A state championship game to defeat Pittston 2-1.
Kalli Karwowski, Valley View
Went deep twice and had four RBIs in a 6-3 win over Jersey Shore in the Class 4A first round.
Maggie Konieczki, Harbor Creek
Hit an inside-the-park walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of an 8-7 win over Forest Hills in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Zoe Krizan, Thomas Jefferson
In the Class 5A semifinals, she went 3-for-4 with five RBIs in a 9-8 win over Central Mountain.
Rylee Kulbatsky, DuBois Central Catholic
In a 6-1 win over Union Area in the Class 1A first round, she tossed a four-hitter with seven Ks. She then fired a four-hitter and struck out 12 in a 7-1 win over Meyersdale in the quarterfinals. In the state semifinals against Old Forge, she threw a four-hitter, allowing one run and striking out 12 in a 2-1 win. In the championship game against Carmichaels, she threw a three-hit shutout with 15 Ks in a 2-0 win.
Harley Kunes, Central Mountain
In a 4-1 win over Armstrong in the Class 5A quarterfinals, she went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. In a 9-8 loss to Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals, she had a double and a homer and drove in four runs.
Sage Lorson, South Williamsport
Hit a pair of homers and drove in all three runs for the Mountaineers in a 3-0 win over Bald Eagle Area in the Class 2A semifinals.
Addison Lucas, Harbor Creek
In the Class 3A state championship game, she tossed a complete game, four-hit shutout in a 1-0, nine inning win over Juniata, striking out 10 and walking two.
Makena Moore, West Branch
Threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Northern Potter in the first round of the Class 1A tournament.
Jaidon Nogay, Neshannock
In a 12-2 win over South Williamsport in the Class 2A state championship game, she went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Bella Nunn, North Penn
In the Class 6A first round, she struck out 10 hitters and picked up the win in a 6-5 victory over Cumberland Valley. In the quarterfinals, she fired a two-hit shutout with 10 Ks in a 4-0 win over Seneca Valley. In a 9-7 win over Central Dauphin in the semifinals, she allowed just two earned runs and struck out nine. In the state championship game, she threw a three-hit shutout with 13 Ks in a 1-0 win over Council Rock South.
Mikaila Obernrader, Saegertown
Tossed a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Curwensville in the Class 2A opening round.
Gabby Quinn, Neshannock
In a 12-2 win over South Williamsport in the Class 2A state championship game, she hit a three-run home run and drove in four.
Alizabeth Schuler, South Williamsport
Tossed a five-hit shutout on just 64 pitches in a 3-0 win over Bald Eagle Area in the Class 2A semifinals.
Rachael Schumann, Downingtown East
In a 4-1 win over Williamsport in the Class 6A first round, she struck out 15 hitters and allowed just one run on five hits. At the plate, she had a double and a triple. In a 1-0 loss to Council Rock South in the semifinals, she allowed just five hits and struck out nine.
Aubrey Shaffer, Thomas Jefferson
The freshman threw a five-hitter and struck out seven in a 3-1 win over West Chester East in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Then in the state championship game, she tossed an eight-inning complete game and allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out 10 in a 2-1 win over Pittston.
Karen Sickle, Old Forge
Struck out 15 hitters in a 6-3 win over Bucktail in the Class 1A first round.
Tallie Smink, North Penn
In the Class 6A semifinals, she led the Knights offense with a home run and three RBIs.
Shelby Telegdy, Elizabeth Forward
Threw an eight-inning, three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Big Spring in the Class 4A first round. In the quarterfinals, she went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs in an 11-1 win over Chartiers Valley and also struck out eight hitters. Tossed a four-hit shutout with nine Ks in an 8-0 win over Archbishop Wood in the semifinals.
Madelyn Vogan, Sharon
The freshman allowed five hits and struck out 13 in a 1-0 win over Avonworth in the Class 3A first round, her initial appearance in the PIAA tournament. In the quarterfinals, she threw all eight innings and hit a homer in an 8-6 win over Chestnut Ridge.
Lexi Waring, Council Rock South
Threw a three-hit shutout with 11 Ks in a 1-0 win over Liberty in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. In a 1-0 win over Warwick in the quarterfinals, she tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. In the semifinals, she tossed a three-hit shutout with eight Ks in a 1-0 win over Downingtown East and also drew the walk in the seventh inning that led to the game’s only run. In a 1-0 loss to North Penn in the state championship game, she allowed the one run on just three hits and struck out seven.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa