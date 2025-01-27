High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/27/2024)

Status quo in this week's rankings as No. 1 Gonzaga topped No. 2 St. John's and Maryland No. 1 DeMatha in WCAC action

Derek Toney

Megan Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's status quo in the latest District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10 as Gonzaga tightened its reign of No. 1 with two impressive victories.

The Eagles (19-2 overall), ranked No. 6 in the most recent SBLIVE/SI Power 25 national poll, defeated District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match. Gonzaga defeated DeMatha Catholic, ranked No. 1 in SI on High Schools Maryland Top 25. 

St. John’s, Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep follow Gonzaga in the Top 5.

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (19-2)

Previous rank: 1

The nationally-ranked Eagles extended their winning streak to eight with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference decisions over No. 2 St. John’s College (69-59) and Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (74-62).

2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (15-6)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 69-59, after a 72-64 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.).

3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (13-4)

Previous rank: 3

The Quakers extended their winning streak to six, defeating St. James School (Md.), Maret School and No. 5 Friendship Technology Prep.

4. JACKSON-REED (16-6) 

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 61-48, at the HoopBuzz Invitational at Henry A. Wise (Md.) after victories over Ron Brown (65-14) and Cardozo (70-52).

5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (16-6)

Previous rank: 5

The Knights lost to No. 3 Sidwell Friends School, 54-46, after victories over Friendship Collegiate Academy (78-30) and Parkside (Md.), 88-40.

6. CARDOZO (17-4) 

Previous rank: 6

The Clerks lost to Landstown (Va.), 73-62, after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Ron Brown (70-35) and then-No. 6 Coolidge.

7. CALVIN COOLIDGE (14-5) 

Previous rank: 7

The Colts defeated Anacostia, 79-22.

8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (12-10)

Previous rank: 8

The Lions split two games Washington Catholic Athletic Conference matches, defeating St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 83-53, and lost to Bishop McNamara, 73-62.

9. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (8-8)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs lost to Lanham Christian School (Md.), 78-70, and Maryland No. 2 Bullis Prep, 69-47, after a 77-62 win over Landon School (Md.).

10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (17-6)

Previous rank: 10

The Roughriders extended their winning streak to seven, defeating Lake Clifton (Md.), 80-57, and Phelps, 67-19.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC