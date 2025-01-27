Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/27/2024)
It's status quo in the latest District of Columbia boys high school basketball Top 10 as Gonzaga tightened its reign of No. 1 with two impressive victories.
The Eagles (19-2 overall), ranked No. 6 in the most recent SBLIVE/SI Power 25 national poll, defeated District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match. Gonzaga defeated DeMatha Catholic, ranked No. 1 in SI on High Schools Maryland Top 25.
St. John’s, Sidwell Friends School, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep follow Gonzaga in the Top 5.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (19-2)
Previous rank: 1
The nationally-ranked Eagles extended their winning streak to eight with Washington Catholic Athletic Conference decisions over No. 2 St. John’s College (69-59) and Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic (74-62).
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (15-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets lost to No. 1 Gonzaga College, 69-59, after a 72-64 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.).
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (13-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers extended their winning streak to six, defeating St. James School (Md.), Maret School and No. 5 Friendship Technology Prep.
4. JACKSON-REED (16-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 61-48, at the HoopBuzz Invitational at Henry A. Wise (Md.) after victories over Ron Brown (65-14) and Cardozo (70-52).
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (16-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights lost to No. 3 Sidwell Friends School, 54-46, after victories over Friendship Collegiate Academy (78-30) and Parkside (Md.), 88-40.
6. CARDOZO (17-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Clerks lost to Landstown (Va.), 73-62, after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Ron Brown (70-35) and then-No. 6 Coolidge.
7. CALVIN COOLIDGE (14-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Colts defeated Anacostia, 79-22.
8. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (12-10)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions split two games Washington Catholic Athletic Conference matches, defeating St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 83-53, and lost to Bishop McNamara, 73-62.
9. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (8-8)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs lost to Lanham Christian School (Md.), 78-70, and Maryland No. 2 Bullis Prep, 69-47, after a 77-62 win over Landon School (Md.).
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (17-6)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders extended their winning streak to seven, defeating Lake Clifton (Md.), 80-57, and Phelps, 67-19.