Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/1/2025)
The new year has arrived and Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College start 2025 as it ended 2024 as the top two teams in the Washington D.C. high school girls basketball rankings.
The No. 1 Quakers (10-1 overall) lost for the first time this season in a 69-56 decision to Etiwanda (Calif.), ranked No. 10 in SBLive/SI Power 25, in the finals of the SoCal Holiday Classic in San Diego. Sidwell Friends is No. 7 in the SBLive/SI Power 25.
St. John’s, which won both matches at their Holiday Hoopla tourney, is the only undefeated team in the D.C. Top 10 (12-0). Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep maintain their position in the Top 5.
There’s no change in the next 5 with Eastern, Benjamin Banneker, Jackson-Reed, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers dropped their first game of the season to Etiwanda (Calif.) in the title game at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated Langley (Va.) and The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.) at their Holiday Hoopla tournament.
3. MARET SCHOOL (8-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs defeated Charles H. Flowers (Md.) at the Christy Winters-Scott Classic in Virginia.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts dropped their first match of the season to Kenwood (Ill.) at the Title IX Classic Holiday Invitational in Maryland.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (8-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs defeated Maryland squads Smithsburg and Friendly at the Candy Cane Classic at Thomas Johnson (Md.).
6. EASTERN (9-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers split two matches at the Beltway 8 Holiday Classic in Houston.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs will play No. 4 Coolidge in a District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) contest Friday.
8. JACKSON-REED (5-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers split two matches at the Candy Cane Classic.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins return to action at Paul Laurence Dunbar Friday.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders split two games at the Title IX Classic.