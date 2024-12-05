Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/5/2024)
As the 2024-25 high school basketball season tips off, the District of Columbia is once again showcasing some of the most competitive and talented teams in the nation. From powerhouse private programs competing on the national stage to dominant public school squads chasing state championships, this year promises thrilling action across the board.
With an experienced roster, Gonzaga is at the top. The Eagles could challenge for a mythical national title and could make a claim if they're able to win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, arguably the nation’s best high school boys basketball league.
Sidwell Friends will challenge for another Mid-Atlantic Conference and D.C. state crown while St. John’s looks to be a tough out in the WCAC.
With standout players and championship aspirations, these 10 teams are set to make waves on and off the court this season.
1, Gonzaga College (2023-24 record: 28-6)
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the country with Division I recruits Derek Dixon (University of North Carolina), Nyk Lewis (Xavier), Christian Gurdak (Virginia Tech), Alex Touomou (Harvard) and Will Harper (Richmond).
2. Sidwell Friends School (1-0 in 2024-25; 27-4 last season)
Led by Kentucky signee Acaden Lewis, the Quakers seek a fourth straight Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) and District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) AA crown.
3. St. John’s College (3-0 in 2024-25; 25-8 last season)
The Cadets will be in the mix with national heavyweights Gonzaga College and Paul VI Catholic in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with Pittsburgh recruit Omari Witherspoon and senior forward Jon Barton (Towson).
4. Jackson-Reed (1-0 in 2024-25; 33-3 last season)
Despite star Jayden Fort reclassifying to begin his college career at Georgetown, Josiah Massaquoi, Marley Park and Jack Corrigan-Conaty return to lead District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association champ Tigers.
5. Friendship Technology Prep (1-1 in 2024-25; 21-5 last season)
The talented trio of senior David Bumpass, Hampton commit Aidan Haskins and junior Malik Shackleford will lead the Knights against a daunting schedule.
6. Calvin Coolidge (1-0 in 2024-25; 20-8 last season)
The Colts will look to Hampton-bound guard Quintin Cooper for another run to the DCIAA championship game.
7. Archbishop Carroll (1-1 in 2024-25; 18-16 last season)
The Lions will try to hold their own in the nation’s toughest league, the WCAC, with 6-foot-9 Liberty Fusire and junior point guard Anthony Brown.
8. St. Albans School (1-1 in 2024-25; 16-12 last season)
All-IAC picks Jaylen Wills and Grant Polk are back for the Bulldogs, who’ll look to give Bullis School and Georgetown Prep headaches in IAC competition.
9. Maret School (19-11)
With Avery Knight and DJ Hill in the backcourt, the Frogs hope to get another shot at dethroning Sidwell Friends in the MAC.
10. Cardozo (2-1 in 2024-25; 24-5 last season)
The Clerks could make some noise in the DCIAA and challenge for the DCSAA A championship with 6-8 Bishop McNamara transfer Flynn Rillstone joining seniors Joell Young and Cameron Young.