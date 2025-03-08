Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state medal round: Gators, Lyncs meet in boys final; BC vs. King's for girls crown
Top-seeded Annie Wright boys look for first state title against perennial power Lynden Christian, while King's and star Kaleo Anderson tries do derail No. 2 Bellevue Christian's championship pursuit
YAKIMA, Wash. - The trophy round is here in the Yakima Valley SunDome, and four team will play for state championships Saturday.
Here is the schedule:
BOYS
Championship: No. 1 Annie Wright (23-2) vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian (24-3), 5 p.m.
Third/fifth: No. 5 Zillah (21-5) vs. No. 2 Royal (25-2), 1 p.m.
Fourth/sixth: No. 9 Chelan (24-6) vs. No. 7 Meridian (19-9), 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS
Championship: No. 4 King's (20-7) vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian (24-2), 3 p.m.
Third/fifth: No. 1 Lynden Christian (22-4) vs. Annie Wright (21-7), 11: 15 a.m.
Fourth/sixth: Zillah 64, Naches Valley 53
Published