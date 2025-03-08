High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state medal round: Gators, Lyncs meet in boys final; BC vs. King's for girls crown

Top-seeded Annie Wright boys look for first state title against perennial power Lynden Christian, while King's and star Kaleo Anderson tries do derail No. 2 Bellevue Christian's championship pursuit

Jerrel Swenning

Annie Wright takes on Central Catholic in the Les Schwab Invitational third place game on Monday, Dec. 30 at Portland State University.
Annie Wright takes on Central Catholic in the Les Schwab Invitational third place game on Monday, Dec. 30 at Portland State University. / Photo by Andy Buhler, SBLive

YAKIMA, Wash. - The trophy round is here in the Yakima Valley SunDome, and four team will play for state championships Saturday.

Here is the schedule:

BOYS

Championship: No. 1 Annie Wright (23-2) vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian (24-3), 5 p.m.

Third/fifth: No. 5 Zillah (21-5) vs. No. 2 Royal (25-2), 1 p.m.

Fourth/sixth: No. 9 Chelan (24-6) vs. No. 7 Meridian (19-9), 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS

Championship: No. 4 King's (20-7) vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian (24-2), 3 p.m.

Third/fifth: No. 1 Lynden Christian (22-4) vs. Annie Wright (21-7), 11: 15 a.m.

Fourth/sixth: Zillah 64, Naches Valley 53

Published
Jerrel Swenning
JERREL SWENNING

Jerrel Swenning is veteran sports journalist and a long-time contributor to High School On SI. He is a graduate of Washington State University, where he earned a B.A. in Communication and Media Studies, and Jerrel is also the former sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic in Washington.