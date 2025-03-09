2A Washington (WIAA) state all-tournament basketball teams in Yakima: Lynden's Parcher, Bremerton's Davis MVPs
Pair of sophomores are voted tournaments' top players after leading teams to championships
YAKIMA, Wash. - The all-tournament teams from the Class 1A state basketball tournaments in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Members of the media and tournament staff vote for the team.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Jalen Davis, Bremerton
Dalton Stevens, Mark Morris
SECOND TEAM
Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce
Ari Richardson, Columbia River
Joshua Crane, R.A. Long
Jaydon Turner, Bremerton
Cameron Newsome, R.A. Long
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Finley Parcher, Lynden
Jamison Philip, Ellensburg
Julia Dalan, W.F. West
Herbie Wright, Prosser
SECOND TEAM
Bella Standish, Ellensburg
Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West
Deidra Phillips, Prosser
Celine Wright, Archbishop Murphy
Emma Bryant, Deer Park
