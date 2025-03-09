High School

2A Washington (WIAA) state all-tournament basketball teams in Yakima: Lynden's Parcher, Bremerton's Davis MVPs

Pair of sophomores are voted tournaments' top players after leading teams to championships

Finley Parcher and defending state champion Lynden are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in 2024-25
YAKIMA, Wash. - The all-tournament teams from the Class 1A state basketball tournaments in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Members of the media and tournament staff vote for the team.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

MVP: Jalen Davis, Bremerton

Koby McClure, Prosser

Dalton Stevens, Mark Morris

Brant Heppner, Lynden

Landon Bailey, Prosser

SECOND TEAM

Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce

Jackson Pepper, Selah

Ari Richardson, Columbia River

Joshua Crane, R.A. Long

Jaydon Turner, Bremerton

Cameron Newsome, R.A. Long

GIRLS

Bremerton's Jalen Davis hoots over a pair of Lynden defenders during last year's 2A tournament in the Yakima Valley SunDome. / Photo courtesy Bremerton basketball

FIRST TEAM

MVP: Finley Parcher, Lynden

Jamison Philip, Ellensburg

Julia Dalan, W.F. West

Ashlan Bryant, Deer Park

Herbie Wright, Prosser

SECOND TEAM

Payton Mills, Lynden

Bella Standish, Ellensburg

Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West

Deidra Phillips, Prosser

Celine Wright, Archbishop Murphy

Emma Bryant, Deer Park

