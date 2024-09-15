2 takeaways from Life Christian vs. Napavine: Small-school showdown lived up to billing
TACOMA, Wash. - Jabez Boyd capped a big night by throwing a tipped 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hamm with 33 seconds remaining, lifting Life Christian Academy to a 35-28 victory over Napavine, the 2022 WIAA Class 2B champion.
Coming into the game, the Eagles were ranked No. 7 in Class 1A; Napavine was No. 2 in Class 2B.
Cayle Kelly had tied the game for the Tigers with his 50-yard touchdown scamper three minutes earlier, and the Tigers went for a two-point conversion, and got it on Colin Shields' run to grab a 28-27 lead.
The two teams combined for combined for five touchdown plays or 37 yards or longer in the final 15 minutes of the game.
Boyd accounted for all five of the Eagles' touchdowns (four passing, one rushing), and finished with 237 yards of total offense.