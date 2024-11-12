Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 1A primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
1-seed Royal (10-0) has bye
2-seed Seton Catholic (10-0) has bye
3-seed La Center (9-1) has bye
4-seed Cashmere (9-1) has bye
5-seed Nooksack Valley (8-2) vs No. 12 Zillah (8-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham
6-seed Montesano (7-3) vs. No. 11 Omak (6-4), 1 p.m. Saturday, Montesano HS
7-seed Life Christian Academy (8-1) vs. No. 10 King’s (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
8-seed Lynden Christian (6-4) vs No. 9 Cascade Christian (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Blaine HS
Most intriguing matchup: Lynden Christian and Cascade Christian love putting the football in the air, and why not when you have 2,000-yard passer Eli Maberry (Lyncs) and Grant Johnson (Cougars) under center.
Deep upset potential: Omak has recent wins over Mount Baker and Connell, has a legitimate playmaker in senior Taegen Mullin - and the Pioneers boast a road state-playoff win last season over a Dist. 4 foe (La Center).
Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Royal, Seton Catholic, La Center, Cashmere, Nooksack Valley, Montesano, Life Christian Academy, Lynden Christian.
---