Early look at top 5 teams returning in Washington high school football in 2025

Powerhouses in Sea-King District should still have big statewide presence next fall

Todd Milles

Plenty of experience returns from O'Dea's 2024 state championship squad next season, including QB Hutton Leverett. / Photo by Steve Faber

With the close of Gridiron Classic on Saturday at Husky Stadium, it is time to take an early peek about what programs should be major players next season.

Here are SBLive WA's early Top 5 for 2025:

---

Ninth grader A.J. Tuivaiave passed for a career-high 435 yards and seven touchdown in Graham-Kapowsin's win over Yelm. / Photo by Todd Milles

T5. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES

Finish this fall: Lost in 4A first round to Arlington.

Key losses after 2024: DL Caleb Braithwaite, TE Noah Flores, DL Jonathan Haas, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, WR/DB Khris Norris, DB D.J. Taape

Key returners in 2025: WR/DB Kase Betz, OL Ayden Bullinger, WR Jayce Halasz, RB Blake Pearson, OL Douglas Peterson, QB A.J. Tuivaiave.

Projected strength of team: Front-line skill-position talent on offense.

Outlook: After Tuivaiave's quick emergence under-center, and with the blue-ribbon talent on its way, next season could very well be the start of another extended deep-playoff run.

---

Wide receiver Tytan McNeal is one of the talented younger pieces on the roster in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

T5. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

Finish this fall: Lost in 3A semifinals to O'Dea.

Key losses after 2024: RB Jeremiah Burroughs, DB Jaylen Keller, OL/DL Jojo Matautia, LB Carson McKelheer, DL Cody Thumlert, OL P.J, Vuatalevu.

Key returners in 2025: RB Nick Jones, OL Aeyden Havili, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, WR/DL Tytan McNeal, WR/DB Asa Thompson.

Projected strength of team: Linebacking corps.

Outlook: Much like last season, quarterback piece is a bit of a mystery - as well as filling the middle-of-line shoes of Matautia, whose presence will be sorely missed. But talent remains.

---

Jonah Keller and Gonzaga Prep reached the Class 4A semifinals for the first time since winning it all in 2015. / Photo by Lane Mathews

4. GONZAGA PREP BULLPUPS

Finish this fall: Lost in 4A semifinals to Camas.

Key losses after 2024: OL Jack Austin, OL Cole Conway, LB Jaeger Grimsby, RB Noah Holman, DL Mario Rivera

Key returners in 2025: DL Nehemiah Areta, WR Isaiah Docken, LB Will Jackson, RB/DB Jonah Keller, QB Sam Kincaid, DB Jacobe McClelland, DB Jack Pierce.

Projected strength of team: Perimeter talent.

Outlook: Year 2 looks promising for GSL champions under Nate Graham, especially with Keller back under-center, and speedy Docken and Keller as big-play threats on outside. Dangerous.

---

Cannelo Madden is a newcomer that will be heard from for Bellevue football in 2024 as a ninth grade linebacker. / Photo by Todd Milles

3. BELLEVUE WOLVERINES

Finish this fall: Lost in 3A championship game to O'Dea.

Key losses after 2024: OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DL Johnny O'Connor, TE Jack Pidgeon, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL/DL Willi Wascher.

Key returners in 2025: QB Kasen Carta, RB Max Jones, DL Mathaias Kalepo, LB Carmelo Madden, DB A.J. Morton, DB Nick Norrah, RB Reylen Witherspoon.

Projected strength of team: Offensive backfield experience.

Outlook: A state runner-up finish wasn't what the Wolverines were in search of, but with the duo of Jones and Witherspoon (knee) returning, and Carta taking a next step, Wing-T should still hum.

---

A stout defensive line, led by 4A SPSL defensive MVP Shawn Griffith, will mostly return in 2025. / Photo by Vince Miller

2. SUMNER SPARTANS

Finish this fall: Won 4A championship over Camas.

Key losses after 2024: TE Carter Cocke, WR/DB Kainoa Grounds, RB Steele Isaacs, PK Austin Ferencz, LB Taylor Rebar, OL Luke Richardson.

Key returners in 2025: QB Nate Donavan, DL Shawn Griffith, DL Will Maxwell, ATH/DB Israel Nabors, WR Braylon Pope, OL Elijah Thomas, LB Dillon Titialii.

Projected strength of team: Offensive and defensive lines.

Outlook: Keith Ross waited 23 seasons to bring home the big gold ball in Sumner. He'll have a pretty good chance keeping it next fall. He's losing great program leaders, but returning experience is vast.

---

Uriah Stringfield rushed for a career-high 301 yards, and No. 2 seed O'Dea defeats No. 3 seed Eastside Catholic, 17-14, in WIAA Class 3A semifinals Saturday. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. O'DEA FIGHTING IRISH

Finish this fall: Won 3A championship over Bellevue.

Key losses after 2024 OL Jackson Childs, :LB King Allah, FB Malik Dawson, LB Joseph Fuavai, OL Jonah Martin, DB Sage Salopek, DB Davian Sherlock, LB Rasaan Thomas, OL Julian Thomas-Goodson, TE Zander Turner.

Key returners in 2025: WR Lio Banchero, OL Kingston Fotualii, QB Hutton Leverett, OL Griffin
Matzen, DL Jeremiah Nonu, DL Tavita Nonu, DL David Schwerzel, DL Sioeli Siale, RB Uriah Stringfield,

Projected strength of team: Defensive line.

Outlook: The baddest bone-rattling defensive line in the state all returns next fall, which not only will put a damper on opposing rushing attacks, it can take over a game entirely by itself.

---

