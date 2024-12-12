Early look at top 5 teams returning in Washington high school football in 2025
With the close of Gridiron Classic on Saturday at Husky Stadium, it is time to take an early peek about what programs should be major players next season.
Here are SBLive WA's early Top 5 for 2025:
---
T5. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES
Finish this fall: Lost in 4A first round to Arlington.
Key losses after 2024: DL Caleb Braithwaite, TE Noah Flores, DL Jonathan Haas, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, WR/DB Khris Norris, DB D.J. Taape
Key returners in 2025: WR/DB Kase Betz, OL Ayden Bullinger, WR Jayce Halasz, RB Blake Pearson, OL Douglas Peterson, QB A.J. Tuivaiave.
Projected strength of team: Front-line skill-position talent on offense.
Outlook: After Tuivaiave's quick emergence under-center, and with the blue-ribbon talent on its way, next season could very well be the start of another extended deep-playoff run.
---
T5. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
Finish this fall: Lost in 3A semifinals to O'Dea.
Key losses after 2024: RB Jeremiah Burroughs, DB Jaylen Keller, OL/DL Jojo Matautia, LB Carson McKelheer, DL Cody Thumlert, OL P.J, Vuatalevu.
Key returners in 2025: RB Nick Jones, OL Aeyden Havili, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, WR/DL Tytan McNeal, WR/DB Asa Thompson.
Projected strength of team: Linebacking corps.
Outlook: Much like last season, quarterback piece is a bit of a mystery - as well as filling the middle-of-line shoes of Matautia, whose presence will be sorely missed. But talent remains.
---
4. GONZAGA PREP BULLPUPS
Finish this fall: Lost in 4A semifinals to Camas.
Key losses after 2024: OL Jack Austin, OL Cole Conway, LB Jaeger Grimsby, RB Noah Holman, DL Mario Rivera
Key returners in 2025: DL Nehemiah Areta, WR Isaiah Docken, LB Will Jackson, RB/DB Jonah Keller, QB Sam Kincaid, DB Jacobe McClelland, DB Jack Pierce.
Projected strength of team: Perimeter talent.
Outlook: Year 2 looks promising for GSL champions under Nate Graham, especially with Keller back under-center, and speedy Docken and Keller as big-play threats on outside. Dangerous.
---
3. BELLEVUE WOLVERINES
Finish this fall: Lost in 3A championship game to O'Dea.
Key losses after 2024: OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DL Johnny O'Connor, TE Jack Pidgeon, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL/DL Willi Wascher.
Key returners in 2025: QB Kasen Carta, RB Max Jones, DL Mathaias Kalepo, LB Carmelo Madden, DB A.J. Morton, DB Nick Norrah, RB Reylen Witherspoon.
Projected strength of team: Offensive backfield experience.
Outlook: A state runner-up finish wasn't what the Wolverines were in search of, but with the duo of Jones and Witherspoon (knee) returning, and Carta taking a next step, Wing-T should still hum.
---
2. SUMNER SPARTANS
Finish this fall: Won 4A championship over Camas.
Key losses after 2024: TE Carter Cocke, WR/DB Kainoa Grounds, RB Steele Isaacs, PK Austin Ferencz, LB Taylor Rebar, OL Luke Richardson.
Key returners in 2025: QB Nate Donavan, DL Shawn Griffith, DL Will Maxwell, ATH/DB Israel Nabors, WR Braylon Pope, OL Elijah Thomas, LB Dillon Titialii.
Projected strength of team: Offensive and defensive lines.
Outlook: Keith Ross waited 23 seasons to bring home the big gold ball in Sumner. He'll have a pretty good chance keeping it next fall. He's losing great program leaders, but returning experience is vast.
---
1. O'DEA FIGHTING IRISH
Finish this fall: Won 3A championship over Bellevue.
Key losses after 2024 OL Jackson Childs, :LB King Allah, FB Malik Dawson, LB Joseph Fuavai, OL Jonah Martin, DB Sage Salopek, DB Davian Sherlock, LB Rasaan Thomas, OL Julian Thomas-Goodson, TE Zander Turner.
Key returners in 2025: WR Lio Banchero, OL Kingston Fotualii, QB Hutton Leverett, OL Griffin
Matzen, DL Jeremiah Nonu, DL Tavita Nonu, DL David Schwerzel, DL Sioeli Siale, RB Uriah Stringfield,
Projected strength of team: Defensive line.
Outlook: The baddest bone-rattling defensive line in the state all returns next fall, which not only will put a damper on opposing rushing attacks, it can take over a game entirely by itself.
---