Here are Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings entering 2025
As 2025 dawns, the high school boys basketball season is roughly two months away from the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Jan. 8 and mid-week changes will be reflected in next week's top-10 rankings):
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. RAINIER BEACH 10-2 (3A)
Skinny: Easily the most talented roster in Washington, led by New Mexico signee Jaylen Petty and Rutgers signee Kaden Powers, who can take over games single-handedly.
---
2. ANNIE WRIGHT 10-1 (1A)
Skinny: After winning at Rainier Beach to start season, Gators have strong case to be No. 1. Point guard Jeremiah Harshman guides tough-minded group that plays so well together.
---
3. MOUNT SI 8-2 (4A)
Skinny: Yes, a lot of production and leadership from Class 4A champions graduated last spring, but Latt Ford might be most explosive playmaker in state - and Brady Hennig has evolved.
---
4. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 9-4 (3A)
Skinny: Even without state MVP Jacob Cofie (Virginia), Crusaders are still skyscraping in frontcourt, led by Yabi Aklog, and if guards hold up their end ... a very dangerous squad.
---
5. GLACIER PEAK 10-1 (4A)
Skinny: Are the Grizzlies the best team in Class 4A? Many coaches feel they are, especially with a scoring guard of Jo Lee's caliber leading the way. Big man Zach Albright (leg) on way back, too.
---
6. RICHLAND 9-0 (4A)
Skinny: Could this be a better group than last year's state runner-up squad? With big guards Landen Northrop and Lance Horntvedt, who can post up and score on perimeter, it very well could.
---
7. GARFIELD 8-2 (3A)
Skinny: Reworked roster has more definitive role-playing pieces, including 6-foot-7 transfer JuJu Ervin as a frontcourt disruptor. But team goes were point guard Tripp Haywood takes it.
---
8. AUBURN 12-1 (4A)
Skinny: Lost top scorer Jaylen Petty to Rainier Beach, and yet Trojans are still major factors in new classification, led by Carter Hansen, Daniel Johnson and Miles Henry.
---
9. CAMAS 6-2 (4A)
Skinny: Fast and plays free, this club can really play basketball, especially with versatile Ethan Harris in the frontcourt who can shoot it - and point guard Jace VanVoorhis making it all go.
---
10. SEATTLE PREP 8-3 (3A)
Skinny: 3A Metro team that flies under the radar - and shouldn't. Beckham King is a big man who can slash and shoot, and Nike Christofillis is an offensive-minded point guard.
--
11. KENTWOOD 9-3 (4A)
12. O'DEA 6-5 (3A)
13. PUYALLUP 10-2 (4A)
14. BELLEVUE 9-2 (3A)
15. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 12-0 (3A)
16. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 10-1 (1A)
17. LYNDEN 10-0 (2A)
18. SHORECREST 11-1 (3A)
19. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 10-2 (3A)
20. OLYMPIA 10-1 (4A)
21. LIBERTY OF ISSAQUAH 9-2 (3A)
22. MONROE 10-2 (3A)
23. MOUNT SPOKANE 7-5 (3A)
24. ARLINGTON 8-3 (4A)
25. AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW 12-0 (3A)
--