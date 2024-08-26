Lake Stevens' road to a WIAA championship 3-peat got a lot tougher - starting in its own league
EVERETT, Wash. - After Lake Stevens High School won its first 'Gridiron Classic' championship in 2022, the town gave players and coaches a hero's welcome home. In fact, Coach Tom Tri was presented the key to the city during a ceremony.
Last December, after the Vikings defended their Class 4A crown in Husky Stadium, fans again filled the school parking lot afterward. A "Viking Ship" collectible was built for the team. And Tri was awarded a mayor's coin.
What happens if the Vikings three-peat this fall - a weekend stay in the mayor's mansion?
"Hope it's on the lake," Tri joked..
Lake Stevens' work suddenly got a bit more challenging starting in its own league - 4A Wesco. Arlington, the reigning 3A Wesco champion which made the WIAA quarterfinals a year ago, is now in the Vikings' league, along with perennial challenger Glacier Peak.
The top half of 4A Wesco - and you can throw in NCAA Division I talent-rich Kamiak in the mix as well - is as good as any league in the classification.
"We did not have a Lake Stevens (in 3A Wesco)," Arlington coach Greg Dailer said. "It is definitely going to be a diferent level, especially with those two (Lake Stevens and Glacier Peak)."
Lake Stevens and Arlington are getting reacquainted at an opportune time. For starters, they showcase the only two returning quarterbacks from the same 4A league who threw for at least 2,700 yards last fall - Kolton Matson for the Vikings (3,388 yards) and Leyton Martin for the Eagles (2,747).
In fact, both standouts have grown up playing against each other in youth football and baskeball, but have never faced off in high school.
"I’ve grown up with those guys and know a lot about them," Matson said. "It makes it competitive for me because I want to beat them."
But this matchup is a deeper-rooted rivalry than people might think. Before the Vikings' current league-title tango with Glacier Peak, it was Monroe that was a top foe. And before that - Arlington.
"It was every bit as big as any rivalry we’ve had in high school," Tri said.
Glacier Peak might not throw it around the lot as prolifically as the Vikings and Arlington. But the Grizzles bring back the best offensive line of the three schools, and they arguably have the league's best defense.
"We didn't play up to our standards last year (6-4). I don't know if we underachieved but it just wasn't the level we espect," Arlington coach Shane Keck said. "I know these guys are super hungry to get back to where we think we should be on a year-to-year basis."