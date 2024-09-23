Lynden Christian football player Boyce Robertson voted WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Lynden Christian's Boyce Robertson for being voted SBLive’sWashington High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 9-Sept. 14!
He is fast. He has elite body control. And when the Lyncs needed a big play against perennial Class 2A playoff team North Kitsap, quarterback Eli Maberry looked his way. Robertson caught both second-quarter touchdowns (9, 26 yards), then made what proved to be the decisive play when he took a pass 78 yards for a score in the third quarter in a 26-15 victory. The junior finished with eight receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Robertson received 79.1% of the vote, beating out Kelso running back Aden Mintonye, who finished second with 5.7%.
We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Sept. 9-Sept. 14:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Aiden Brown, Kalama football: In a matchup of 1A programs trying to break into the top 10, Brown's outing was the difference. The Chinooks' signal caller rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 169 yards and two more scores in victory over Tenino.
Braelyn Carey, Lakes girls soccer: Was a goal-scoring machine for the Lancers, tallying four goals against Emerald Ridge, three goals (and an assist) against Clover Park and two goals against Steilacoom.
Brycen Clay, South Kitsap football: The senior running back is finding the end zone often. A week after scoring four touchdowns, he had a career-best six touches with 169 yards in a non-league win over Mount Rainier.
Sydney Dreves, Columbia River volleyball: Registered 32 kills and nine digs in a win over Hockinson, and had 13 kills and 20 digs in a loss to Prairie.
Nash Espe, Lakewood football: Set a single-game school record with six touchdown passes, to go along with a big day throwing the football (13-of-22, 287 yards) in leading the Cougars past Bellingham in 2A Northwest Conference play.
Max Jones, Bellevue football: Became offensive focal point in WIAA champions' showdown with Lake Stevens, rushing 30 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns. His 78-yard scoring jaunt with 80 seconds remaining put this tension-filled encounter on ice.
Kylah Madariaga, Wenatchee girls cross country: Not only dominated the senior race, but posted the overall top 21/2-mile time at the Highlander Invitational in Spokane - 14 minutes, 22.7 seconds - to take over the No. 1 mark in the state at that distance.
Aden Mintonye, Kelso football: Senior rushed for a career-high 262 yards, including touchdown runs of 60 and 80 yards in the decisive third quarter, as the Highlanders put away River Ridge. The senior totaled five scores in the game.
Jason Sanchez, Toppenish football: Wildcats' quarterback led charge in helping team break a long losing streak to Prosser - 36 years - with a team-high 105 rushing yards and a touchdowns, and passing for 62 yards and a couple more scores in a victory.
Darius Sum, Stadium football: Are the Tigers for real in the 4A NPSL? Sum came up big against Tacoma rival Silas, rushing for 255 yards on 18 carries and scoring four touchdowns (and adding two catches).
Jackson Woodard, Richland football: In just his second career start, the sophomore completed 23 of 34 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns in the Bombers' win over Hanford. Woodard is the younger brother of 2023 MCC player of the year Joshua Woodard.
