SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 11-20)
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?
SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 11-No. 20.
---
20. ROOSEVELT (3A)
Coach: Sam Adams
Team strength: Perimeter playmakers everywhere
Player to watch: QB Dalton Anderson
Outlook: If Roughriders find a way to mesh all of their incoming (D1) talent, they could win 3A Metro.
---
19. CHIAWANA (4A)
Coach: Scott Bond
Team strength: Middle of defense
Player to watch: LB/WR Cooper MacPherson
Outlook: Nobody had a better scoring defense in 2023 than Chiawana. Will offense take a cue?
---
18. TUMWATER (2A)
Coach: Willie Garrow
Team strength: Defensive front.
Player to watch: DL Malijah Tucker
Outlook: Defense will create lots of havoc, and coaches like new Wing-T offensive-backfield promise.
---
17. YELM (4A)
Coach: Jason Ronquillo
Team strength: Offensive line
Player to watch: OL/DL Chris Hauss
Outlook: With RB Brayden Platt and crew gone, Tornados starting over in offensive skill positions.
---
16. ARLINGTON (4A)
Coach: Greg Dailer
Team strength: Passing attack
Player to watch: QB Leyton Martin
Outlook: With returning firepower, Eagles should be 4A playoff team after winning 3A Wesco in 2023.
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA (3A)
Coach: Masaki Matsumoto
Team strength: Linebacking corps
Player to watch: QB Sione Kaho
Outlook: Abes have foundational piece in Kaho, but it may take time to put rest of it together.
---
14. GONZAGA PREP (4A)
Coach: Nate Graham
Team strength: Perimeter skill players
Player to watch: WR Isaiah Docken
Outlook: Nearly entire defense returns, and expect triple-option attack to test edges at will.
---
13. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN (4A)
Coach: Jeff Logan
Team strength: Offensive and defensive lines
Player to watch: TE Noah Flores
Outlook: Recharging high-octane pass game with new quarterback (AJ Tuivaiave) is vital to contend.
---
12. KAMIAKIN (4A)
Coach: Scott Biglin
Team strength: Offensive line
Player to watch: WR/DB David Kuku
Outlook: No-brainer Braves will be physical. But can they also be more mistake-free on offense?
---
11. O'DEA (3A)
Coach: Monte Kohler
Team strength: Rangy size along both lines
Player to watch: RB/DB Rasaan Thomas
Outlook: How much will Irish miss RB Jason Brown Jr.? For now, it is a backfield-by-committee show.
---