SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 11-20)

Graham-Kapowsin, Yelm, Tumwater - all returning WIAA finalists - are part of this grouping

Todd Milles

For Kamiakin to challenge for a Class 4A championship, senior quarterback Trent Woodhouse needs to put spark in passing game.
Photo by Todd Milles

So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?

SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 11-No. 20.

---

Nolan McWilliams is one of Roosevelt's top two-way players heading into 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

20. ROOSEVELT (3A)

Coach: Sam Adams

Team strength: Perimeter playmakers everywhere

Player to watch: QB Dalton Anderson

Outlook: If Roughriders find a way to mesh all of their incoming (D1) talent, they could win 3A Metro.

---

Braxton Feldmann appears in line to be Chiawana's workhorse running back in 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

19. CHIAWANA (4A)

Coach: Scott Bond

Team strength: Middle of defense

Player to watch: LB/WR Cooper MacPherson

Outlook: Nobody had a better scoring defense in 2023 than Chiawana. Will offense take a cue?

---

Tumwater's defensive line, once again, should be a strength of the team in 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

18. TUMWATER (2A)

Coach: Willie Garrow

Team strength: Defensive front.

Player to watch: DL Malijah Tucker

Outlook: Defense will create lots of havoc, and coaches like new Wing-T offensive-backfield promise.

---

Yelm lost plenty of seniors in its defensive front from last fall, but Shane Creegan (55) will be key performer in 2024.
Photo by Steve Faber

17. YELM (4A)

Coach: Jason Ronquillo

Team strength: Offensive line

Player to watch: OL/DL Chris Hauss

Outlook: With RB Brayden Platt and crew gone, Tornados starting over in offensive skill positions.

---

Arlington quarterback Leyton Martin participates in PLU 11v11 Football Showcase on Wednesday in Parkland.
Photo by Todd Milles

16. ARLINGTON (4A)

Coach: Greg Dailer

Team strength: Passing attack

Player to watch: QB Leyton Martin

Outlook: With returning firepower, Eagles should be 4A playoff team after winning 3A Wesco in 2023.

---

Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland.
Photo by Todd Milles

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA (3A)

Coach: Masaki Matsumoto

Team strength: Linebacking corps

Player to watch: QB Sione Kaho

Outlook: Abes have foundational piece in Kaho, but it may take time to put rest of it together.

---

Nate Moinette was Gonzaga Prep's leading rusher in 2023.
Photo by Lane Mathews

14. GONZAGA PREP (4A)

Coach: Nate Graham

Team strength: Perimeter skill players

Player to watch: WR Isaiah Docken

Outlook: Nearly entire defense returns, and expect triple-option attack to test edges at will.

---

Ninth grader AJ Tuivaiave will replace Daveon Superales at helm of Graham-Kapowsin offense starting in 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

13. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN (4A)

Coach: Jeff Logan

Team strength: Offensive and defensive lines

Player to watch: TE Noah Flores

Outlook: Recharging high-octane pass game with new quarterback (AJ Tuivaiave) is vital to contend.

---

Kamiakin's David Kuku, the top 2025 football recruit in eastern Washington, announces he will sign with WSU.
Photo by Todd Milles

12. KAMIAKIN (4A)

Coach: Scott Biglin

Team strength: Offensive line

Player to watch: WR/DB David Kuku

Outlook: No-brainer Braves will be physical. But can they also be more mistake-free on offense?

---

Heading into 2024 season, O'Dea football coach Monte Kohler has 381 career wins.
Photo by Vince Miller

11. O'DEA (3A)

Coach: Monte Kohler

Team strength: Rangy size along both lines

Player to watch: RB/DB Rasaan Thomas

Outlook: How much will Irish miss RB Jason Brown Jr.? For now, it is a backfield-by-committee show.

---

