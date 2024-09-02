SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 31-40)
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?
SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 31-No. 40.
40. SKYLINE (4A)
Coach: Peyton Pelluer
Team strength: Big-play ability at receiver
Player to watch: WR Cam Weir
Outlook: Wherever Pelluer has been, he's won. Won't take long for alma mater to flip 4A KingCo.
39. STANWOOD (3A)
Coach: Jeff Scoma
Team strength: Returning experience (20 starters are back)
Player to watch: RB/DB Canyon Bumgarner
Outlook: Forget last year's injury-impacted blip, Wing-T machine ready to grind up 3A Wesco.
38. BETHEL
Coach: Travis Domser
Team strength: Best senior recruit in state leading defense
Player to watch: LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale
Outlook: Despite pass-rushing losses, defense should still lead way as offense catches up.
37. RIDGELINE (3A)
Coach: David Myers
Team strength: Offensive firepower
Player to watch: QB Landon Garner
Outlook: Offense (Garner, WR Brayden Allen) should score at will, but is new Falcons' defense ready?
36. OKANOGAN (2B)
Coach: Erick Judd
Team strength: Unmatched size, physicality in 2B
Player to watch: QB/DL Carter Kuchenbuch
Outlook: One of state's most complete teams, would be major upset if Bulldogs did not repeat.
35. ROYAL (1A)
Coach: Wiley Allred
Team strength: Championship belief
Player to watch: QB/LB Lance Allred
Outlook: Knights live on top of mountain, and not sure anybody else in 1A truly ready for climb.
34. MEAD (4A)
Coach: Keith Stamps
Team strength: Rangy size along both lines
Player to watch: QB/DB J.J. Leman
Outlook: Evident top 4A GSL challenger to Prep has all ingredients for championship-winning stew.
33. LAKES (3A)
Coach: Dave Miller
Team strength: Defensive line
Player to watch: LB Ta'u Mareko
Outlook: Has makings of one of better defenses in a while, but lots on new QB Wilie Nash's plate.
32. EVERGREEN OF VANCOUVER (3A)
Coach: Christian Swain
Team strength: Defense, especially secondary
Player to watch: WR Terrance Saryon
Outlook: Time for Plainsmen to put talented, versatile playmaking pieces together for run is now.
31. GLACIER PEAK (4A)
Coach: Shane Keck
Team strength: Defensive line
Player to watch: OL/DL Connor Aney
Outlook: Grizzlies betting on defense, balance - not heavy passing attack - will sew up 4A Wesco title.
