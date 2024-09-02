High School

SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 31-40)

Pair of defending WIAA small-school champions come in ranked right next to each other

Todd Milles

Bethel tight end Elijah Muliufi participates at the PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament in Parkland.
Bethel tight end Elijah Muliufi participates at the PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?

SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 31-No. 40.

---

Skyline wide receiver Cam Weir in the 4A KingCo's best big-play playmaker.
Skyline wide receiver Cam Weir in the 4A KingCo's best big-play playmaker. / Photo by Todd Milles

40. SKYLINE (4A)

Coach: Peyton Pelluer

Team strength: Big-play ability at receiver

Player to watch: WR Cam Weir

Outlook: Wherever Pelluer has been, he's won. Won't take long for alma mater to flip 4A KingCo.

---

Stanwood has 10 starters returning in 2024 after missing out on playoffs last fall.
Stanwood has 10 starters returning in 2024 after missing out on playoffs last fall. / Photo courtesy of Stanwood athletics

39. STANWOOD (3A)

Coach: Jeff Scoma

Team strength: Returning experience (20 starters are back)

Player to watch: RB/DB Canyon Bumgarner

Outlook: Forget last year's injury-impacted blip, Wing-T machine ready to grind up 3A Wesco.

---

Bethel linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the Northwest's top 2025 prospect, competes at the PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament.
Bethel linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the Northwest's top 2025 prospect, competes at the PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament. / Photo by Todd Milles

38. BETHEL

Coach: Travis Domser

Team strength: Best senior recruit in state leading defense

Player to watch: LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

Outlook: Despite pass-rushing losses, defense should still lead way as offense catches up.

---

Ridgeline's Brayden Allen is the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League's top returning receiver in 2024.
Ridgeline's Brayden Allen is the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League's top returning receiver in 2024. / Photo by Lane Mathews

37. RIDGELINE (3A)

Coach: David Myers

Team strength: Offensive firepower

Player to watch: QB Landon Garner

Outlook: Offense (Garner, WR Brayden Allen) should score at will, but is new Falcons' defense ready?

---

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Todd Milles

36. OKANOGAN (2B)

Coach: Erick Judd

Team strength: Unmatched size, physicality in 2B

Player to watch: QB/DL Carter Kuchenbuch

Outlook: One of state's most complete teams, would be major upset if Bulldogs did not repeat.

---

Four time defending Class 1A champion Royal opens 2024 preseason football camp Wednesday at David Nielsen Field.
Four time defending Class 1A champion Royal opens 2024 preseason football camp Wednesday at David Nielsen Field. / Photo by Todd Milles

35. ROYAL (1A)

Coach: Wiley Allred

Team strength: Championship belief

Player to watch: QB/LB Lance Allred

Outlook: Knights live on top of mountain, and not sure anybody else in 1A truly ready for climb.

---

Mead's JJ Leman will be a force as a dual-threat quarterback for the Panthers in 2024.
Mead's JJ Leman will be a force as a dual-threat quarterback for the Panthers in 2024. / Photo courtesy of JJ Leman

34. MEAD (4A)

Coach: Keith Stamps

Team strength: Rangy size along both lines

Player to watch: QB/DB J.J. Leman

Outlook: Evident top 4A GSL challenger to Prep has all ingredients for championship-winning stew.

---

Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023.
Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

33. LAKES (3A)

Coach: Dave Miller

Team strength: Defensive line

Player to watch: LB Ta'u Mareko

Outlook: Has makings of one of better defenses in a while, but lots on new QB Wilie Nash's plate.

---

With an extensive rugby background, senior Makhi Miller knows how to get to the quarterback at Evergreen of Vancouver.
With an extensive rugby background, senior Makhi Miller knows how to get to the quarterback at Evergreen of Vancouver. / Photo courtesy of Evergreen athletics

32. EVERGREEN OF VANCOUVER (3A)

Coach: Christian Swain

Team strength: Defense, especially secondary

Player to watch: WR Terrance Saryon

Outlook: Time for Plainsmen to put talented, versatile playmaking pieces together for run is now.

---

Two-time defending Class 4A wrestling champion Connor Aney is one of the best offensive linemen in the state in 2024.
Two-time defending Class 4A wrestling champion Connor Aney is one of the best offensive linemen in the state in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

31. GLACIER PEAK (4A)

Coach: Shane Keck

Team strength: Defensive line

Player to watch: OL/DL Connor Aney

Outlook: Grizzlies betting on defense, balance - not heavy passing attack - will sew up 4A Wesco title.

---

