Top 10 Washington high school football Class 2A preseason rankings
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state.
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 2A:
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. ANACORTES
Returns core group that buzzed through state-playoff bracket a year ago, led by the Beaner brothers - except for one new talented addition in QB Ryan Harrington, a sophomore.
2. LYNDEN
A redemption tour? The Lions don't get that too often, but after seeing their two-year reign end in 2023, they are hungry - and still have QB Brant Heppner running the offense.
3. TUMWATER
Personnel depth at running back and in all levels of the defense should buoy Thunderbirds' hope of reaching WIAA title game again - assuming Anacortes thumping is behind them.
4. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY
Young but talent-rich group should take leap forward in 2024, led by TE/DE Jack Sievers and massive offensive line. If RB Jevin Madison and Wing-T offense fires up, watch out.
5. NORTH KiTSAP
Might return to its smashmouth roots on offense a little more this fall with RB Carter Dungy and a big line, led by OT Nate Thornton - at least until new QB Dawsyn Anderson is ready.
6. OTHELLO
"Big Red" aims to come direct and downhill on offense, and has OL Mason Perez back leading the attack. But also, longtime coach Roger Hoell always has a few wrinkles in tow, too.
7. W.F. WEST
Can Bearcats make a run at Tumwater's 2A Evergreen supremacy? Dual-threat dynamo QB Gage Brumfield will test any defense - and he has RB Tucker Land flanking him.
8. EPHRATA
Whirlwind 2023 season netted 2A CWAC's No. 1 seed and trip to playoffs. Team graduated 13 seniors, but has emerging QB Brady Hendrick and RB Elijah Chavez back.
9. ORTING
With Enumclaw gone, a new 2A SPSL sheriff will emerge. All signs point to the reloading Cardinals, who will feature RB Carson McCall on offense, and DE Jashaun Pena on defense.
10. PROSSER
One of the state's top passing programs will look different in 2024. Believe it or not, the suddenly-big Mustangs are going to run it with QB Jacob Rainer and RB Isaac Montejan.
Others: Bainbridge Island, West Valley of Spokane, East Valley of Yakima, Rogers of Spokane, Woodland.
---