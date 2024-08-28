Top 10 Washington high school football Class 4A preseason rankings
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state.
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 4A:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. LAKE STEVENS
Even with 10 defensive starters graduated, two-time defending state champions still earn top billing because of their returning offensive backfield (QB Kolton Matson, RB Jayshon Limar) - and their recent unmatched run of success.
2. CAMAS
Try and ignore team's recent early playoff exits and embrace that this is arguably the most complete roster - talent and depth -in the classification, led by QB Jake Davidson on offense and DE Luke Webb and LB Nikko Speer on defense.
3. SUMNER
How long will longtime coach Keith Ross wait getting to a WIAA championship game? Pieces are in place for Spartans to have best passing attack in years, led by WR Braylon Pope and TE Carter Cocke, to supplement power rushing attack.
4. EASTLAKE
It was a rousing debut for first-year coach Scott Hare, guiding the Wolves to the state semifinals in 2023. Without ATH Grady Woodward around, Wolves will give reins of offense to QB Landon Renfroe, who has shown next-level promise in offseason.
5. KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Championship-run ingredients are present - elite size (Colman-Brusa brothers), all-state playmaker (RB Indiana Jones and experience (fourth-year starting QB Devon Forehand) - with Lancers, but will lack of depth be biggest roadblock to Seattle?
6. KAMIAKIN
Tri-Cities football is just different - physical, tough-minded and difficult to knock down. And Braves have made run to semifinals in two of past three seasons. Led by QB Trent Woodhouse, offense will need to take bigger step forward for them to win it all.
7. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
Reigning Class 4A runner-up (and 2021 state champion) has had remarkable quarterback play with all-state performers Joshua Woods and Daveon Superales. Is AJ Tuivaiave the next great one? If he is, supporting cast still good enough to make another run.
8. GONZAGA PREP
New era is underway after longtime coach Dave McKenna stepped down, and quarterbacks coach Nate Graham was promoted. With excess of speedy perimeter athletes on offense, and experienced returners on defense, this team is ready to make loud noise.
9. ARLINGTON
If you don't know much about the returners to Class 4A - you will. Offense is set up to score points in bunches, paced by dual-threat QB Leyton Martin and cast of fast-paced playmakers. With 15 starters back from team that made 3A quarterfinals in 2023, watch out.
10. YELM
Do you want to write off program that just advanced to back-to-back Class 3A championship games? Yes, mass run of D1 skill-position talent, led by RB Brayden Platt, has passed. But new-era of playmakers still have one of state's best blocking units leading the way.
Others: Chiawana, Skyview, Woodinville, Moses Lake, Richland, Puyallup.