Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/01/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 5. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 34-0
Next: Saturday at Bothell
Skinny: Beginning new-beginning upper 4A KingCo slate in dominant fashion.
---
2. CAMAS 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Oregon City, 48-14
Next: Friday at Coeur d'Alene
Skinny: Is LB Nikko Speer (11 tackles; receiving TD) best two-way player in Class 4A?
---
3. SUMNER 3-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated South Kitsap, 30-6
Next: Thursday vs. Puyallup
Skinny: Opportunistic defense has forced multiple turnovers in all four games.
---
4. ANACORTES 4-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Lynden, 35-21
Next: Friday vs. Squalicum
Skinny: Happy birthday to Beaner boys. Is it "happy trails" for Lynden's title hopes?
---
5. KENNEWICK 4-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Lewiston of Idaho, 41-7
Next: Next: Friday at Richland
Skinny: Roberts (two receiving TDs and Hays (two rushing TDs) unstoppable.
---
6. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kentwood, 57-20
Next: Saturday vs. Auburn
Skinny: Four different players with rushing touchdowns in 4A NPSL rout of Conks.
---
7. O'DEA 4-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Eastside Catholic, 20-0
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Blanchet
Skinny: If O'Dea gets early lead, defensive hounds unleashed - and wins collected.
---
8. GONZAGA PREP 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Cheney, 42-21
Next: Friday at Lewis & Clark
Skinny: First round of brothers-in-GSL-football coaching Friday goes to Nate Graham.
---
9. LAKE STEVENS 2-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mariner, 56-6
Next: Friday vs. Glacier Peak
Skinny: Right now, team offensive MVP is clear - smooth-performing RB Jayshon Limar.
---
10. ARLINGTON 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kamiak, 53-7
Next: Friday vs. Cascade of Everett
Skinny: Pass-happy ways yielded to efficient run game - at lease for one easy week.
---
11. YELM 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Spanaway Lake, 42-7
Next: Friday vs. Graham-Kapowsin
Skinny: Dual-threat playmaking of QB Parker Myers, WR Jacob Ford early-season fuel.
---
12. TUMWATER 4-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Nooksack Valley, 49-12
Next: Friday at Union
Skinny: Averaged 411.8 yards per game against four playoff teams. Wing-T is humming.
---
13. ROOSEVELT 3-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Ballard, 66-3
Next: Friday at Garfield
Skinny: Explosive Roughriders have 99-yard rushing TD and 92-yard passing score to their name.
---
14, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 3-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to O'Dea, 20-0
Next: Thursday at Ballard
Skinny: In past four losses since 2023, scored seven points or fewer in every game.
---
15. MONROE 4-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Everett, 49-0
Next: Friday at Mountlake Terrace
Skinny: Won't get seriously tested until 4A No. 1 Camas comes to town next week.
---
16. LYNDEN 3-1 (2A)
Last result: Lost to Anacortes, 35-21
Next: Friday vs. Sehome
Skinny: Still a good football team with playmaking size, just no answer for Anacortes.
---
17. RICHLAND 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Pasco, 56-7
Next: Friday vs. Kennewick
Skinny: How did rookie QB Jackson Woodard (1,057 yards 20 TDs) get this good this quickly?
---
18. EASTLAKE 2-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Woodinville, 35-28
Next: Friday vs. Skyline
Skinny: Coach Scott Hare said this defense would have to carry the mail now. It's doing that.
---
19. SKYVIEW 3-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to West Linn of Oregon, 45-0
Next: Friday at Decatur
Skinny: Ex-Camas coach Jon Eagle was back in town with Lions - with blast-from-past result
---
20. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 2-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 42-0
Next: Friday at Yelm
Skinny: Best ninth grader in state? QB A.J. Tuivaiave (900 yards, 12 TDs) playing like he belongs.
---
21. CHIAWANA 3-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Hanford, 69-0
Next: Thursday vs. Southridge
Skinny: Another complete effort on both sides of the ball, defense hauls in four interceptions.
---
22. GLACIER PEAK 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Post Falls of Idaho, 47-42
Next: Friday at Lake Stevens
Skinny: QB Jaden Oliva's big-play awareness should serve him well against this week's foe.
---
23. LAKES 4-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated North Thurston, 49-14
Next: Friday vs. River Ridge
Skinny: Low-buzz juggernaut still being slept on a little bit, and QB Willie Nash is OK with that.
---
24. MEAD 4-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Spokane, 27-7
Next: Friday at Ferris
Skinny: Panthers first "Battle of the Bell" rivalry win in five years comes from punishing run game.
---
25. CURTIS 3-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Rogers of Puyallup, 32-12
Next: Friday vs. South Kitsap
Skinny: If young signal callers continue to develop, this team will be a tough out in playoffs.
---