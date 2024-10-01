High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/01/2024)

Three all-top 25 games on tap this week - Kennewick-Richland, Lake Stevens-Glacier Peak and Yelm-Graham-Kapowsin

Senior wide receiver Cannon Kennard will be one of the focal points of Lake Stevens offense in 2024.
Senior wide receiver Cannon Kennard will be one of the focal points of Lake Stevens offense in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 5. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 34-0

Next: Saturday at Bothell

Skinny: Beginning new-beginning upper 4A KingCo slate in dominant fashion.

---

2. CAMAS 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Oregon City, 48-14

Next: Friday at Coeur d'Alene

Skinny: Is LB Nikko Speer (11 tackles; receiving TD) best two-way player in Class 4A?

---

3. SUMNER 3-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated South Kitsap, 30-6

Next: Thursday vs. Puyallup

Skinny: Opportunistic defense has forced multiple turnovers in all four games.

---

4. ANACORTES 4-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Lynden, 35-21

Next: Friday vs. Squalicum

Skinny: Happy birthday to Beaner boys. Is it "happy trails" for Lynden's title hopes?

---

5. KENNEWICK 4-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Lewiston of Idaho, 41-7

NextNext: Friday at Richland

Skinny: Roberts (two receiving TDs and Hays (two rushing TDs) unstoppable.

---

6. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kentwood, 57-20

Next: Saturday vs. Auburn

Skinny: Four different players with rushing touchdowns in 4A NPSL rout of Conks.

---

7. O'DEA 4-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Eastside Catholic, 20-0

Next: Friday vs. Bishop Blanchet

Skinny: If O'Dea gets early lead, defensive hounds unleashed - and wins collected.

---

8. GONZAGA PREP 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Cheney, 42-21

Next: Friday at Lewis & Clark

Skinny: First round of brothers-in-GSL-football coaching Friday goes to Nate Graham.

---

9. LAKE STEVENS 2-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mariner, 56-6

Next: Friday vs. Glacier Peak

Skinny: Right now, team offensive MVP is clear - smooth-performing RB Jayshon Limar.

---

10. ARLINGTON 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kamiak, 53-7

Next: Friday vs. Cascade of Everett

Skinny: Pass-happy ways yielded to efficient run game - at lease for one easy week.

---

11. YELM 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Spanaway Lake, 42-7

Next: Friday vs. Graham-Kapowsin

Skinny: Dual-threat playmaking of QB Parker Myers, WR Jacob Ford early-season fuel.

---

12. TUMWATER 4-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Nooksack Valley, 49-12

Next: Friday at Union

Skinny: Averaged 411.8 yards per game against four playoff teams. Wing-T is humming.

---

13. ROOSEVELT 3-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Ballard, 66-3

Next: Friday at Garfield

Skinny: Explosive Roughriders have 99-yard rushing TD and 92-yard passing score to their name.

---

14EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 3-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to O'Dea, 20-0

Next: Thursday at Ballard

Skinny: In past four losses since 2023, scored seven points or fewer in every game.

---

15. MONROE 4-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Everett, 49-0

Next: Friday at Mountlake Terrace

Skinny: Won't get seriously tested until 4A No. 1 Camas comes to town next week.

---

16. LYNDEN 3-1 (2A)

Last result: Lost to Anacortes, 35-21

Next: Friday vs. Sehome

Skinny: Still a good football team with playmaking size, just no answer for Anacortes.

---

17. RICHLAND 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Pasco, 56-7

Next: Friday vs. Kennewick

Skinny: How did rookie QB Jackson Woodard (1,057 yards 20 TDs) get this good this quickly?

---

18. EASTLAKE 2-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Woodinville, 35-28

Next: Friday vs. Skyline

Skinny: Coach Scott Hare said this defense would have to carry the mail now. It's doing that.

---

19. SKYVIEW 3-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to West Linn of Oregon, 45-0

Next: Friday at Decatur

Skinny: Ex-Camas coach Jon Eagle was back in town with Lions - with blast-from-past result

---

20. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 2-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 42-0

Next: Friday at Yelm

Skinny: Best ninth grader in state? QB A.J. Tuivaiave (900 yards, 12 TDs) playing like he belongs.

---

21. CHIAWANA 3-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Hanford, 69-0

Next: Thursday vs. Southridge

Skinny: Another complete effort on both sides of the ball, defense hauls in four interceptions.

---

22. GLACIER PEAK 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Post Falls of Idaho, 47-42

Next: Friday at Lake Stevens

Skinny: QB Jaden Oliva's big-play awareness should serve him well against this week's foe.

---

23. LAKES 4-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated North Thurston, 49-14

Next: Friday vs. River Ridge

Skinny: Low-buzz juggernaut still being slept on a little bit, and QB Willie Nash is OK with that.

---

24. MEAD 4-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Spokane, 27-7

Next: Friday at Ferris

Skinny: Panthers first "Battle of the Bell" rivalry win in five years comes from punishing run game.

---

25. CURTIS 3-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Rogers of Puyallup, 32-12

Next: Friday vs. South Kitsap

Skinny: If young signal callers continue to develop, this team will be a tough out in playoffs.

---

