Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 3. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 31-21
Next: Bye week
Skinny: Finally posted a win over two-time 4A champions, and flash depth, talent all over the place.
---
2. CAMAS 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Clackamas (Ore.), 48-6
Next: Friday at Lincoln of Tacoma
Skinny: See what happens when it's not Roosevelt's defense in town? Big-play potential is there.
---
3, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 37-20
Next: Friday vs. Garfield
Skinny: Know who is seeing bigger running lanes with QB Isaac Corey in town? Jeremiah Burroughs.
---
4. SUMNER 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Auburn Riverside, 47-0
Next: Friday at West Linn of Oregon
Skinny: Spartans wanted matchup with best in Northwest - and now they get it this week on road.
---
5. ANACORTES 2-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Sehome, 35-7
Next: Friday vs. Bellingham
Skinny: Did what it needed to against good Sehome squad - jump out to big early lead (28-0).
---
6. KENNEWICK 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Southridge, 52-6
Next: Friday vs. Pasco
Skinny: Defense doing what it always does - dominate (three turnovers, gave up 122 yards).
---
7. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Highline, forfeit
Next: Friday at Tahoma
Skinny: Lancers get unexpected weekend off after mid-week cancellation by Pirates.
---
8. LYNDEN 2-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Mariner, 56-0
Next: Thursday vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Skinny: RB/LB Max Assink's big game (two TDs runs, defensive score) sparks Lions to rout.
---
9. O'DEA 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 49-6
Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep
Skinny: Winning formula so far - have multiple running backs get in end zone and score on defense.
---
10. GONZAGA PREP 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ferris, 70-6
Next: Friday at Mount Spokane
Skinny: Last time Bullpups opened with back-to-backs wins scoring 40-plus points? It was 2021.
---
11. LAKE STEVENS 0-2 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Bellevue, 31-21
Next: Friday vs. Cascade of Everett
Skinny: Track record earns Viks long leash, and confidence is high they will work through early issues.
---
12. EASTLAKE 1-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Tahoma, 23-7
Next: Thursday vs. Tumwater
Skinny: Superb rebound after opening loss, but QB Landon Renfroe (shoulder) now out for season.
---
13. ARLINGTON 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bothell, 50-49
Next: Friday at Jackson
Skinny: Eagles continue to welcome chance to play in classification of more wide-open offenses.
---
14. YELM 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Lincoln of Tacoma, 26-13
Next: Friday vs. Kamiakin
Skinny: Took care of Tacoma's top programs (MT, Lincoln) in first two weeks. Is Tri-Cities next?
---
15. TUMWATER 2-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Bainbridge, 56-6
Next: Thursday at Eastlake
Skinny: No offense accentuates the collection of ball carriers like the Wing-T (five players had TDs).
---
Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 36-22
Next: Friday at Bishop Blanchet
Skinny: In back-to-back weeks, Roughriders in close game in second half. This time, they find a way.
---
17. SKYVIEW 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 21-17
Next: Saturday vs. Puyallup
Skinny: These types of remarkable fourth-quarter comebacks can be a huge boost for good teams.
---
18. WOODINVILLE 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Union, 44-23
Next: Friday at Juanita
Skinny: With special-teams TDs in first two weeks, WR Casey Larson has big-play blood flowing.
---
19. MONROE 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Edmonds-Woodway, 56-0
Next: Friday vs. Shorewood
Skinny: Can't be anymore efficient than what QB Logan Manson was (10-for-10, two TDs).
---
20. RICHLAND 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Hanford, 48-0
Next: Saturday vs. Southridge
Skinny: Uh-oh, the Woodard nightmare isn't over in Tri-Cities (nine TD passes in two games).
---
21. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 1-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Yelm, 26-13
Next: Friday vs. Camas
Skinny: QB Sione Kaho has been on point knowing offense; new cast of receivers been hit or miss.
---
22. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 0-2 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Skyview, 21-17
Next: Friday at Emerald Ridge
Skinny: Only thing that separates Eagles from this two-game skid and 2-0 start ... is 7.5 seconds.
---
23. CURTIS 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 42-6
Next: Friday vs. Lakes
Skinny: When WR Xavier Ahrens and Parker Mady score in same game, Viks' record ... nearly perfect.
---
24. CHIAWANA 1-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kamiakin, 44-0
Next: Friday vs. Hermiston of Oregon
Skinny: When defense dominates like this (five turnovers, TD), doesn't matter what offense does.
---
25. GLACIER PEAK 2-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Snohomish, 27-0
Next: Friday vs. Mariner
Skinny: ATH Isaiah Owens (19 carries, 214 yards, three TDs) nearly took care of Panthers by himself.
---