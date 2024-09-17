High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/17/2024)

After 0-2 start, reigning Class 4A champion Lake Stevens falls out of top 10

Todd Milles

Cannelo Madden is a newcomer that will be heard from for Bellevue football in 2024 as a ninth grade linebacker.
Cannelo Madden is a newcomer that will be heard from for Bellevue football in 2024 as a ninth grade linebacker. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 3. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Lake Stevens, 31-21

Next: Bye week

Skinny: Finally posted a win over two-time 4A champions, and flash depth, talent all over the place.

---

2. CAMAS 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Clackamas (Ore.), 48-6

Next: Friday at Lincoln of Tacoma

Skinny: See what happens when it's not Roosevelt's defense in town? Big-play potential is there.

---

3EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 37-20

Next: Friday vs. Garfield

Skinny: Know who is seeing bigger running lanes with QB Isaac Corey in town? Jeremiah Burroughs.

---

4. SUMNER 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Auburn Riverside, 47-0

Next: Friday at West Linn of Oregon

Skinny: Spartans wanted matchup with best in Northwest - and now they get it this week on road.

---

5. ANACORTES 2-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Sehome, 35-7

Next: Friday vs. Bellingham

Skinny: Did what it needed to against good Sehome squad - jump out to big early lead (28-0).

---

6. KENNEWICK 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Southridge, 52-6

Next: Friday vs. Pasco

Skinny: Defense doing what it always does - dominate (three turnovers, gave up 122 yards).

---

7. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Highline, forfeit

Next: Friday at Tahoma

Skinny: Lancers get unexpected weekend off after mid-week cancellation by Pirates.

---

8. LYNDEN 2-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Mariner, 56-0

Next: Thursday vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Skinny: RB/LB Max Assink's big game (two TDs runs, defensive score) sparks Lions to rout.

---

9. O'DEA 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 49-6

Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep

Skinny: Winning formula so far - have multiple running backs get in end zone and score on defense.

---

10. GONZAGA PREP 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ferris, 70-6

Next: Friday at Mount Spokane

Skinny: Last time Bullpups opened with back-to-backs wins scoring 40-plus points? It was 2021.

---

11. LAKE STEVENS 0-2 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Bellevue, 31-21

Next: Friday vs. Cascade of Everett

Skinny: Track record earns Viks long leash, and confidence is high they will work through early issues.

---

12. EASTLAKE 1-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Tahoma, 23-7

Next: Thursday vs. Tumwater

Skinny: Superb rebound after opening loss, but QB Landon Renfroe (shoulder) now out for season.

---

13. ARLINGTON 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bothell, 50-49

Next: Friday at Jackson

Skinny: Eagles continue to welcome chance to play in classification of more wide-open offenses.

---

14. YELM 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Lincoln of Tacoma, 26-13

Next: Friday vs. Kamiakin

Skinny: Took care of Tacoma's top programs (MT, Lincoln) in first two weeks. Is Tri-Cities next?

---

15. TUMWATER 2-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Bainbridge, 56-6

Next: Thursday at Eastlake

Skinny: No offense accentuates the collection of ball carriers like the Wing-T (five players had TDs).

---

Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 36-22

Next: Friday at Bishop Blanchet

Skinny: In back-to-back weeks, Roughriders in close game in second half. This time, they find a way.

---

17. SKYVIEW 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Graham-Kapowsin, 21-17

Next: Saturday vs. Puyallup

Skinny: These types of remarkable fourth-quarter comebacks can be a huge boost for good teams.

---

18. WOODINVILLE 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Union, 44-23

Next: Friday at Juanita

Skinny: With special-teams TDs in first two weeks, WR Casey Larson has big-play blood flowing.

---

19. MONROE 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Edmonds-Woodway, 56-0

Next: Friday vs. Shorewood

Skinny: Can't be anymore efficient than what QB Logan Manson was (10-for-10, two TDs).

---

20. RICHLAND 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Hanford, 48-0

Next: Saturday vs. Southridge

Skinny: Uh-oh, the Woodard nightmare isn't over in Tri-Cities (nine TD passes in two games).

---

21. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 1-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Yelm, 26-13

Next: Friday vs. Camas

Skinny: QB Sione Kaho has been on point knowing offense; new cast of receivers been hit or miss.

---

22. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 0-2 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Skyview, 21-17

Next: Friday at Emerald Ridge

Skinny: Only thing that separates Eagles from this two-game skid and 2-0 start ... is 7.5 seconds.

---

23. CURTIS 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 42-6

Next: Friday vs. Lakes

Skinny: When WR Xavier Ahrens and Parker Mady score in same game, Viks' record ... nearly perfect.

---

24. CHIAWANA 1-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kamiakin, 44-0

Next: Friday vs. Hermiston of Oregon

Skinny: When defense dominates like this (five turnovers, TD), doesn't matter what offense does.

---

25. GLACIER PEAK 2-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Snohomish, 27-0

Next: Friday vs. Mariner

Skinny: ATH Isaiah Owens (19 carries, 214 yards, three TDs) nearly took care of Panthers by himself.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington