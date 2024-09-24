Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 4. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 2-0 (3A)
Last result: Bye week.
Next: Friday vs. Mount Si
Skinny: All rested, but found out key backfield piece (Reylen Witherspoon, knee) lost for season.
---
2. CAMAS 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Lincoln of Tacoma, 33-14
Next: Friday vs. Oregon City
Skinny: Most underrated passing attack in state? Some day soon Papermakers will get their due
---
3, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Garfield, 64-0
Next: Friday vs. O'Dea
Skinny: Crusaders scored in all three phases last week ... but this week a much different story.
---
4. SUMNER 2-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to West Linn of Oregon, 34-27
Next: Friday at South Kitsap
Skinny: increased street credibility by playing West Linn to wire. Is this a legitimate 4A favorite?
---
5. ANACORTES 3-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Bellingham, 49-0
Next: Friday vs. Lynden
Skinny: Whole town on Whidbey Island will be out to see these small-school heavy hitters settle this.
---
6. KENNEWICK 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Pasco, 44-7
Next: Next: Friday at Lewiston of Idaho
Skinny: To have any chance, teams have to stop RBs Alex Roberts and Canann Hays. Nobody has.
---
7. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Tahoma, 42-0
Next: Saturday vs. Kentwood
Skinny: DB Landen Kahai’s dreamy second quarter included interception and fumble returns for TDs.
---
8. LYNDEN 3-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Marysville-Pilchuck, 42-21
Next: Friday at Anacortes
Skinny: Lions get wish - entering a showdown as rare underdogs. And they guarantee they'll be ready.
---
9. O'DEA 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 49-6
Next: Friday at Eastside Catholic
Skinny: Immovable object? Defensive front has been pressure-fantastic in first three victories..
---
10. GONZAGA PREP 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 49-6
Next: Friday vs. Cheney
Skinny: Survived scare against primary GSL rival, but encouraging is production in passing game..
---
11. LAKE STEVENS 1-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 57-0
Next: Friday at Mariner
Skinny: Ah, a victory! So Viks weren't on brink of total collapse in defense of two 4A crowns?
---
12. ARLINGTON 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Jackson, 49-21
Next: Friday vs. Kamiak
Skinny: Eagles score on five consecutive first-half trips, led by QB Leyton Martin (three total TDs).
---
13. YELM 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kamiakin, 52-48
Next: Friday at Spanaway Lake
Skinny: Injuries forcing Tornados to shuffle young guys into lineups. But they keep finding a way.
---
14. TUMWATER 3-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 38-27
Next: Friday vs. Nooksack Valley
Skinny: Thunderbirds at their Wing-T best when a supplemental pass game exists. They have that.
---
15. ROOSEVELT 2-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 50-0
Next: Friday vs. Ballard
Skinny: Last season, offense was all on QB Dalton Anderson's arm. Not anymore - run game hums.
---
16. SKYVIEW 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 38-8
Next: Friday vs. West Linn of Oregon
Skinny: Is Skyview a top-five team? One thing IS for sure - WR Gavin Packer is a top-five playmaker.
---
17. MONROE 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Shorewood, 49-7
Next: Friday vs. Everett
Skinny: 3A Wesco favorite's high-powered offense has more ways to beat you than in prevous years
---
18. RICHLAND 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Southrdige, 49-21
Next: Friday at Pasco
Skinny: Last week, it was WR Brody Bocek's turn (three TDs). How do you defend THIS pass game?
---
18. EASTLAKE 1-2 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Tumwater, 38-27
Next: Friday at Woodinville
Skinny: Still a very good team that is trying to tweak offense on the fly with new QB Ryder Barrysmith.
---
19. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 1-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Emerald Ridge, 20-13
Next: Thursday vs. Bonney Lake
Skinny: Jeff Logan sees similarities between this club and 2022 Eagles that reached 4A semifinals.
---
20. CHIAWANA 2-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Hermiston of Oregon, 56-0
Next: Friday at Hanford
Skinny: Another week, another defensive score - this time on DB Tristan Breier's 38-yard pick-6.
---
21. GLACIER PEAK 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mariner, 49-0
Next: Saturday vs. Post Falls of Idaho
Skinny: Defense flies around (35 yards given up last week) as team flies under radar of recognition.
---
22. LAKES 3-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Curtis, 14-10.
Next: Friday vs. North Thurston
Skinny: Program was plagued by bad luck, especially injuries, in recent years. Returning to usual form.
---
23. MEAD 3-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Central Valley, 34-7.
Next: Friday at Mount Spokane
Skinny: Posted arguably most impressive win out of Spokane this fall against unbeaten Bears.
---
24. MOUNT TAHOMA 1-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 21-17
Next: Thursday at Central Kitsap
Skinny: Feels like this team, led by QB Mikkah Cordero, is headed toward major breakthrough soon.
---
25. WOODINVILLE 2-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Juanita, 29-28.
Next: Friday vs. Eastlake
Skinny: Late-game collapse against Juanita uncharacteristic under Wayne Maxwell. They'll rebound.
---