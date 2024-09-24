High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (9/24/2024)

After bye week, Bellevue remains at No. 1; Lakes (No. 22) and Mead (No. 23) enter fray for first time

Todd Milles

Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis.
Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis. / Photo by Vince Miller

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 4. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 2-0 (3A)

Last result: Bye week.

Next: Friday vs. Mount Si

Skinny: All rested, but found out key backfield piece (Reylen Witherspoon, knee) lost for season.

---

2. CAMAS 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Lincoln of Tacoma, 33-14

Next: Friday vs. Oregon City

Skinny: Most underrated passing attack in state? Some day soon Papermakers will get their due

---

3EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Garfield, 64-0

Next: Friday vs. O'Dea

Skinny: Crusaders scored in all three phases last week ... but this week a much different story.

---

4. SUMNER 2-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to West Linn of Oregon, 34-27

Next: Friday at South Kitsap

Skinny: increased street credibility by playing West Linn to wire. Is this a legitimate 4A favorite?

---

5. ANACORTES 3-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Bellingham, 49-0

Next: Friday vs. Lynden

Skinny: Whole town on Whidbey Island will be out to see these small-school heavy hitters settle this.

---

6. KENNEWICK 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Pasco, 44-7

Next: Next: Friday at Lewiston of Idaho

Skinny: To have any chance, teams have to stop RBs Alex Roberts and Canann Hays. Nobody has.

---

7. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Tahoma, 42-0

Next: Saturday vs. Kentwood

Skinny: DB Landen Kahai’s dreamy second quarter included interception and fumble returns for TDs.

---

8. LYNDEN 3-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Marysville-Pilchuck, 42-21

Next: Friday at Anacortes

Skinny: Lions get wish - entering a showdown as rare underdogs. And they guarantee they'll be ready.

---

9. O'DEA 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 49-6

Next: Friday at Eastside Catholic

Skinny: Immovable object? Defensive front has been pressure-fantastic in first three victories..

---

10. GONZAGA PREP 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 49-6

Next: Friday vs. Cheney

Skinny: Survived scare against primary GSL rival, but encouraging is production in passing game..

---

11. LAKE STEVENS 1-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 57-0

Next: Friday at Mariner

Skinny: Ah, a victory! So Viks weren't on brink of total collapse in defense of two 4A crowns?

---

12. ARLINGTON 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Jackson, 49-21

Next: Friday vs. Kamiak

Skinny: Eagles score on five consecutive first-half trips, led by QB Leyton Martin (three total TDs).

---

13. YELM 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kamiakin, 52-48

Next: Friday at Spanaway Lake

Skinny: Injuries forcing Tornados to shuffle young guys into lineups. But they keep finding a way.

---

14. TUMWATER 3-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 38-27

Next: Friday vs. Nooksack Valley

Skinny: Thunderbirds at their Wing-T best when a supplemental pass game exists. They have that.

---

15. ROOSEVELT 2-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 50-0

Next: Friday vs. Ballard

Skinny: Last season, offense was all on QB Dalton Anderson's arm. Not anymore - run game hums.

---

16. SKYVIEW 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 38-8

Next: Friday vs. West Linn of Oregon

Skinny: Is Skyview a top-five team? One thing IS for sure - WR Gavin Packer is a top-five playmaker.

---

17. MONROE 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Shorewood, 49-7

Next: Friday vs. Everett

Skinny: 3A Wesco favorite's high-powered offense has more ways to beat you than in prevous years

---

18. RICHLAND 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Southrdige, 49-21

Next: Friday at Pasco

Skinny: Last week, it was WR Brody Bocek's turn (three TDs). How do you defend THIS pass game?

---

18. EASTLAKE 1-2 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Tumwater, 38-27

Next: Friday at Woodinville

Skinny: Still a very good team that is trying to tweak offense on the fly with new QB Ryder Barrysmith.

---

19. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 1-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Emerald Ridge, 20-13

Next: Thursday vs. Bonney Lake

Skinny: Jeff Logan sees similarities between this club and 2022 Eagles that reached 4A semifinals.

---

20. CHIAWANA 2-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Hermiston of Oregon, 56-0

Next: Friday at Hanford

Skinny: Another week, another defensive score - this time on DB Tristan Breier's 38-yard pick-6.

---

21. GLACIER PEAK 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mariner, 49-0

Next: Saturday vs. Post Falls of Idaho

Skinny: Defense flies around (35 yards given up last week) as team flies under radar of recognition.

---

22. LAKES 3-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Curtis, 14-10.

Next: Friday vs. North Thurston

Skinny: Program was plagued by bad luck, especially injuries, in recent years. Returning to usual form.

---

23. MEAD 3-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Central Valley, 34-7.

Next: Friday at Mount Spokane

Skinny: Posted arguably most impressive win out of Spokane this fall against unbeaten Bears.

---

24. MOUNT TAHOMA 1-2 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 21-17

Next: Thursday at Central Kitsap

Skinny: Feels like this team, led by QB Mikkah Cordero, is headed toward major breakthrough soon.

---

25. WOODINVILLE 2-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Juanita, 29-28.

Next: Friday vs. Eastlake

Skinny: Late-game collapse against Juanita uncharacteristic under Wayne Maxwell. They'll rebound.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington