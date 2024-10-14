Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 6?
Which play from Week 6 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? There were plenty of explosive moments produced on offense, defense and special teams.
Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 10 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 6
10. It's always fun to see the big boys get into the scoring action, and Cashmere lineman Brody Larson was called upon near the goal-line to punch one in from 5 yards out in a 1A SCAC win over Zillah.
9. Lewis & Clark chose to go for the GSL win on a two-point conversion, but on a rollout pass to the end zone, Mount Spokane cornerback Jayson Bonnett came over to deflect it away to preserve a 31-30 Wildcats' victory.
8. What a way to begin the first few minutes of a game. Colville's Braden Dunham blocked a punt, plucked it out of the air and returned it 12 yards for the game's first touchdown in the Crimson Hawks' non-league win over East Valley of Spokane.
7. To complete a frantic 3A Metro comeback over Roosevelt, Eastside Catholic turned to backup RB Nick Jones in the "Wildcat" formation. He scored a do-or-die 1-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining to get the win.
6. Spanaway Lake needed a win to stay in the 4A SPSL playoff hunt - and QB Chase Best got it for the Sentinels with his 5-yard touchdown strike to WR Malik Burns with 2:34 to go as they upended unbeaten Olympia.
5. Gavin Packer continues to do unreal things at Skyview, especially at the end of halves. He hauled in a one-handed 23-yard touchdown to close the first half, and caught the game-winning 19-yarder with 43 seconds remaining as the Storm edged Richland.
4. Braxton Feldmann is having a career year at Chiawana, and he added to it in the all-Pasco rivalry game with his 38-yard punt return near the end of the first half of the Riverhawks' win over the Bulldogs.
3. Sunnyside was locked in a high-scoring affair against Davis of Yakima, and Ethan Avalos’s 53-yard bomb to Mason Strieck gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with 3:15 remaining in a 4A CBBN victory.
2. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale is the No. 1 recruit in Washington for his defense at linebacker, but he is a pretty good pass catcher for Bethel as well. He high-pointed a pass over Graham-Kapowsin for a 49-yard touchdown in 4A SPSL rivarly action.
1. The swing play in Archbishop Murphy's big 2A Northwest Conference win over WIAA champion Anacortes was ninth grader Cole Sievers' 90-yard interception return down the right sideline at the end of the first half in Mill Creek.
