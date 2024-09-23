Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (9/23/24)?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-Sept. 21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Devin Anciso, West Valley of Yakima football: Pretty safe to say this speedster tailback likes the Rams' new turf. He rushed for 149 yards, including a 60-yard score. He caught a 52-yard screen pass for a touchdown. And he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score in a win over Selah.
Cassidy Armstrong, Ballard girls cross country: In the largest invitational in Washington, the junior blew the field out of the water, winning the 5K girls race in 17 minutes, 22.2 seconds, also taking over the state lead by 23 seconds.
Rashard Boone, Rogers of Puyallup football: Rams' quarterback was all over the place in big non-league win over Silas. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 70 yards and two more scores.
Aaron Clifton, Monroe football: Bearcats' do-anything athlete rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, including a 91-yard scoring scamper as the 3A Wesco favorites defeated Shorewood.
Keegan Mallon, Mead football: Paced the Panthers' powerful rushing attack as the inside-hammer runner - 31 carries, 192 yards, 24-yard fourth-quarter touchdown - in Mead's key Greater Spokane League win over Central Valley to keep team undefeated (3-0).
Lexie Mason and Mia Whitlock, Burlington-Edison volleyball: Mason, a setter, and Whitlock, an outside hitter, both registered 21 kills in a five-set win over Sehome. Mason also had 21 kills later in the week in a win over Squalicum.
Gavin Packer, Skyview football: In emergency role at quarterback, Boise State wide receiver commit rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 and 85 yards. He also caught a 47-yard score and completed a 46-yard pass in Storm's victory over Puyallup.
Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: Has to be considered one of the best performance in this program's storied signal-caller history. Rainer amassed 447 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, including a 396-yard, four-TD performance in a comeback win over East Valley of Yakima.
Belicia Sanabria, Omak girls soccer: Is there such a thing called a "double hat trick?" The forward scored a career-best six goals in the Pioneers' victory over Oroville. She added a pair of goals in a win over Manson.
Nolan Wright, Sehome football: There is a reason why he is one of the scariest dual threats to face in Class 2A. The senior passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns, and added 145 rushing yards, including a 71-yard score in the team's victory over Lakewood.
