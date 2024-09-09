Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (9/9/24)?
Xavier Ahrens and Parker Mady, Curtis football: Dynamic all-4A SPSL duo combined for 385 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a non-league victory over Mount Si. Ahrens also had two sacks while Mady had an interception on defense..
Brock Benson, Colville football: Completed 18 of 28 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns, and had 121 rushing yards, including a school-recofd 99-yard touchdown run as the Crimson Hawks held off North Central for a win.
Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague football: In his first game as the undisputed backfield leader, Boness rushed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and added a receiving score in a win over Liberty of Spangle. He also had an interception on defense.
Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: The junior running back was unstoppable against Pasco, rushing for a career-high 248 yards on 16 carries, scoring three touchdowns, including a 72-yarder in a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Jabez Boyd, Life Christian Academy football: Eagles' dual-threat signal caller was humming against Lynnwood, throwing for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 129 yards and a pair of scores in a lopsided non-league victory.
Gage Brumfield, W.F. West football: Senior quarterback threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 79 yrds and two scores and directed the Bearcats to a 40-7 win over North Kitsap in matchup of 2A top-10 programs.
Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma football: Highly touted 2026 prospect had four receptions for 154 yards, including long scoring receptions of 69 and 53 yards in the Thunderbiirds' season opening loss at Yelm.
Nolan Enghusen, Mount Rainier football: In a pass-happy matchup with Highline, Enghusen completed 28 or 36 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing score in a loss to the Pirates.
Talan Fisher, Kettle Falls football: In his first varsity start at running back, the small-town bruiser rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs snapped the state's longest losing streak ever - 45 games - with a win at Tonasket.
Cole Fowler, Eatonville football: In his first career start against perennial playoff squad Cascade Christian (1A), he completed 21 of 33 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns in the Cruisers' season-opening victory.
Jevin Madison, Archbishop Murphy football: Rushed for a career-high 286 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown, and had an interception on defense in the Wildcats' win over Lakewood.
Evan Mathena, Eastmont football: The senior safety had three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, in the Wildcats' road victory at Bonney Lake. It was Jay Foster's first win as new coach of the Wildcats.
Beau Oaksmith, Seattle Prep football: Completed 17 of 21 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and added a rushing score in the Panthers' non-league road victory over Snohomish.
Isaiah Oudman, Lynden football: Set a single-game program record for a tight end with his 12 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions eked out a rivalry win over Ferndale.
David Schwerzel, O'Dea football: Four-star defensive end in class of 2026 was the difference-maker in a titan matchup with Graham-Kapowsin. He registered a strip-sack fumble, picking it up and returning it 34 yards for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds to go in a win.
Nikko Speer, Camas football: All-state linebacker was dominant in non-league showdown against Roosevelt, registering 16 tackles, including two tackles for loss as the defense shut out the Roughriders in the win. Also had four catches for 58 yards, including a 20-yard catch that set up Papermakers' first touchdown.