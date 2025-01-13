Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (1/13/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-Jan. 11 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Guard went on a weekend scoring heater - 31 points Friday against Sunnyside and 38 points Saturday against Moses Lake - in a pair of 4A CBBN victories.
Taydem Bylin, Enumclaw girls wrestling: As the No. 44 seed, took down 2023 WIAA champion Flor Parker-Borrero in the 140-pound semifinals at the "Braided 64" (formerly the Kelso Invite), then defeated Oregon state contender McKenna Unger, 13-3, in the championship finals.
Karsyn Freeman, Adna girls basketball: Premier scorer in Class 2B took over No. 1-vs-No. 2 matchup against Rainier with a game-high 29 points, including three 3-pointers (one from 23 feet to end third quarter) as the Pirates emerged with 50-37 home victory.
Malia Froemke, White River girls basketball: Sophomore guard tied a program record with 10 made 3-pointers (10-of-12) in scoring a career-high 32 points as the Hornets defeated Enumclaw in 3A NPSL action.
Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague girls basketball: Junior exploded for a career-best 50 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 2B Northeast victory over Liberty of Spangle. Also had 25 points in a win over Medical Lake.
Brant Heppner, Lynden boys basketball: Big man with recent SPU offer had 27 points and 13 rebounds in team's win over Sedro-Woolley, and tallied 23 points, including five 3-pointers in a victory over Bellingham.
Jaylen McLaughlin, Bothell boys basketball: Sophomore continues to show he is one of state's up-and-comer scorers by tallying a career-high 40 points in a 4A KingCo loss to Redmond.
Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach boys basketball: New Mexico signee scored a career-high 61 points as the highlight of a crazy triple double (61 points, 15 assists, 15 steals) in a 3A Metro victory over Nathan Hale.
Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Provided the thunderous result at the biggest girls invitational - the "Braided 64" (formerly the Kelso Invite) - by pinning Toppenish's Adalyne Montiel in 2:39 in the 110-pound finals (moved up one class) in matchup of multiple-WIAA title champions.
Keirra Thompson, Camas girls basketball: Boise State signee erupted for career-high 40 points in a win over Evergreen of Vancouver, then scored a game-high 34 points (seven 3-pointers) in a 4A GSHL showdown win over Union. She also went over 1,000 points for her career.
