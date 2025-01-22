Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (1/21/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 13-Jan. 18 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 27. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce boys basketball: 2A SPSL's top player is a high-scoring double-double machine, including last week in wins over Washington (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Highline (30 points, 10 rebounds.
Jillie Dalan, Montesano girls basketball: Junior guard had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and went over 1,000 career points (joining older sister McKynnlie) against Klahowya for surging Bulldogs.
Gannon and Gunnar Dykstra, Lynden Christian boys basketball: Both brothers had big performances - with Gannon tallying a season-high 40 points in a 1A NWC win over Mount Baker, and Gunnar matching a program record with nine 3-pointers in a win over Squalicum.
Elena Flansburg, Garfield-Palouse girls basketball: Junior guard went off for a career-high 35 points, including seven 3-pointers for the Vikings in a 1B Southeast victory over Pomeroy.
Jazmyn Legg, Stanwood girls basketball: Senior guard grabbed single-game program mark with nine 3-pointers (scoring 27 points) in a non-league win over Skyline. Also had 20 points in a 3A Wesco win over Monroe.
Jamison McCann, Ridgefield boys basketball: Went bonkers for a school-record 46 points on 19-of-23 shooting from the floor, including four 3-pointers in a 2A GSHL victory over Hudson's Bay. He did not play in the fourth quarter of the game.
Koby McClure, Prosser boys basketball: Broke school's 56-year-old single-game scoring record by pouring in 46 points in a 2A CWAC victory over Othello. The guard scored 25 of those points in the second half.
Keaundre Morris, Rainier Beach boys basketball: Led three Vikings' 20-point scorers with a game-high 27 points, including 17 points in the first quarter as Rainier Beach won Class 3A championship-game rematch with Eastside Catholic, getting ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford first coaching win.
Anthony Nava, Toppenish boys wrestling: In matchup of beastly 2A CWAC big men, reigning WIAA Class 1A champion outlasted Othello's Mason Perez, the current Tri-State champion, 4-0, in the 285-pound finals at the "Rumble in the Valley."
Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston girls basketball: After tallying a season-high 35 points against Silas, the senior posted back-to-back 30-point efforts last week against Lakes and Central Kitsap, and led the Rams (18 points) in their 3A PSL win over Bellarmine Prep.
Riley Pecheos, Bonney Lake powerlifting: Dominated the 132-pound class at the "Tonnage Open," totaling 745 pounds on three lifts, winning her division by more than 225 pounds. She was named meet's overall top performer.
