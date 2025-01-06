Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (1/6/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 16-Jan. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Jonas and Mason DesRochers, Skyview boys wrestling: Siblings took care of business at arguably the most prestigious in-state invitational, the hometown Pacific Coast Championships. Jonas won the 132-pound title with a 7-1 win over Seton Catholic's Connor Crum while Mason won 138 class with technical fall over Battle Ground's Zackery Motzkus.
Gannon Dykstra, Lynden Christian boys basketball: Had that scoring feeling during team's three-games-in-four-days stretch, scoring 24 points against Mountlake Terrace, 25 points against Woodinville and a season-high 36 points and 10 assists in loss to Arlington.
Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright boys basketball: What can't this senior point guard do? Harshman led Gators to 3-1 showing at the Les Schwab Invitational, including buzzer-beater to beat Central Catholic for third place. Backed that up with 37-point outing against Silas.
Brooklynn Haywood, Union girls basketball: On pace to become state's all-time leading scorer, junior guard was unstoppable in Titans' POA Holiday Classic division, scoring 43 points against St. Mary's (Calif.) and 46 points against South Salem to go over 1,500 career points.
James Huff, Lindbergh boys basketball: A couple of days after nearly registering a quadruple-double, the junior forward poured in a career-high 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a KingCo win over Highline.
Leyton Martin, Arlington boys basketball: In a comeback win over Class 1A powerhouse Lynden Christian, senior guard had 45 points and 11 rebounds. A couple days ago, he was also named WSFCA Class 4A all-state quarterback.
Lazarus McEwen, Capital boys wrestling: Talented ninth grader had a monstrous end to 2024 by winning the 106-pound class at Tri-State, Pacific Coast and the latest at Gut Check in Kent, recording a 1:56 fall over Kent-Meridian's Farzad Karimi in the finalks.
Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach boys basketball: After being selected to the all-Tarkanian Classic team in Las Vegas (20 points against Westchester in consolation championship), the New Mexico signee scored game-high 24 points, including decisive 3-pointer, in "Hood Classic" win over Garfield.
Taylee Phelps, Freeman girls basketball: Junior guard erupted for a school-record 46 points on 15-of-33 shooting from the floor, and 14-of-17 shooting from the free throw line in a non-league win over Class 2B playoff squad Warden.
Tamia Yeager, Spanaway Lake girls bowling: Two-time Class 3A champion and Vanderbilt signee rolled her first 300-pin game in a 4A SPSL match against Sumner at Paradise Lanes. She is also a three-time league MVP.
