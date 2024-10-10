High School

Washington football coaches association (WSFCA) releases midway 2024 season rankings

After win over 4A Wesco rival Glacier Peak, defending WIAA champion Lake Stevens jumps up two spots to No. 4

Coach Tom Tri and Lake Stevens wins the Lakewood Cougars 7v7 Championship Passing Tournament for the third time in four years Saturday. / Photo by Todd Milles

Statewide members from the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) participated in the association's 2024 rankings poll that hit past the midway point of the regular season Thursday.

Here is their rankings for each classification:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (5-0) ... 8 first-place votes

2. Sumner (4-1) ... 1 first-place vote

3. Kennedy Catholic (5-0)

4. Lake Stevens (3-2)

5. Gonzaga Prep (5-0)

6. Arlington (5-0)

7. Chiawana (4-1)

8. Graham-Kapowsin (3-2)

9. Mead (5-0)

T10. Richland (4-1)

T10. Glacier Peak (4-1)

Others: Olympia (5-0), Yelm (4-1), Curtis (4-1).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (4-0) ... 9 first-place votes

2. O'Dea (5-0) ... 1 first-place vote

3. Kennewick (5-0)

4. Lakes (5-0)

5. Decatur (5-0)

T6. Monroe (5-0)

T6. Eastside Catholic (4-1)

8. Roosevelt (4-1)

9. Sedro-Woolley (5-0)

10. Bellarmine Prep (5-0)

Others: Lincoln of Tacoma (3-2), Mercer Island (5-0)

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Anacortes (5-0) ... 6 first-place votes

2. Tumwater (5-0) ... 3 first-place votes

3. W.F. West (5-0)

4. Franklin Pierce (5-0)

5. Lynden (4-1)

6. Archbishop Murphy (5-0)

7. Othello (5-0)

8. West Valley of Spokane (5-0)

9. Sehome (3-2)

T10. Toppenish (4-1)

T10. Orting (4-1)

Others: Ridgefield (5-0).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (5-0) ... 9 first-place votes

2. La Center (5-0)

T3. Seton Catholic (5-0)

T3. Nooksack Valley (4-1)

5. Kalama (5-0)

6. Life Christian Academy (4-0)

7. Cashmere (4-1)

8. Meridian (4-1)

9. Lynden Christian (3-2)

10. Zillah (4-1)

Others: Mount Baker (4-1), Blaine (4-1).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (5-0) ... 8 first-place votes

2. Asotin (5-0)

3. Toledo (5-0)

4. Onalaska (4-1)

5. Freeman (4-1)

6. La Salle (5-0)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (3-1)

8. Napavine (3-2)

9. Liberty Bell (3-1)

T10. Granger (4-1)

T10. Tri-Cities Prep (3-2)

T10. Newport (3-2)

Others: Ilwaco (4-1), Coupeville (4-1).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Liberty Christian (5-0) ... 6 first-place votes

2. Naselle (5-0)

3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (5-0) ... 1 first-place vote

4. DeSales (5-0)

5. Pomeroy (5-0)

6. Neah Bay (4-1)

7. Wellpinit (5-0)

8. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-1)

T9. Odessa (4-0)

T9. Entiat (5-0)

Others: Northwest Christian of Lacey.

---

