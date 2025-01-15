Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/15/2025)
It is mid-January, and SBLive is publishing its second set of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.
Rankings below are updated through Jan. 14:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Auburn (14-1) ... 1.698 rating
2. Richland (11-0) ... 1.542 rating
3. Glacier Peak (12-1) ... 1.400 rating
4. Camas (11-3) ... 1.378 rating
5. Davis of Yakima (10-1) ... 1.356 rating
6. Olympia (12-2) ... 1.305 rating
7. Sumner (11-4) ... 1.298 rating
8. Puyallup (12-3) ... 1.258 rating
9. Redmond (11-3) ... 1.229 rating
10. Arlington (10-3) ... 1.227 rating
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (12-2) ... 1.855 rating
2. O'Dea (8-5) ... 1.459 rating
3. Bellevue (11-2) ... 1.430 rating
4. Edmonds-Woodway (14-0) ... 1.392 rating
5. Seattle Prep (9-4) ... 1.299 rating
6. Mount Spokane (9-5) ... 1.271 rating
7. Shorecrest (13-1) ... 1.233 rating
8. Garfield (9-3) ... 1.160 rating
9. Liberty of Issaquah (11-2) ... 1.114 rating
10. Monroe (12-2) ... 1.114 rating
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Grandview (13-2) ... 1.321 rating
2. R.A. Long (11-1) ... 1.218 rating
3. Selah (11-3) ... 1.210 rating
4. Bremerton (7-3) ... 1.174 rating
5. Anacortes (9-2) ... 1.131 rating
6. Prosser (11-4) ... 1.067 rating
7. Lynden (12-0) ... 1.053 rating
8. Bainbridge (9-3) ... 1.045 rating
9. Lakewood (8-4) ... 1.012 rating
10. Pullman (8-4) ... 1.000 rating
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (13-1) ... 1.634 rating
2. Seton Catholic (7-5) ... 1.320 rating
3. Lynden Christian (12-1) ... 1.296 rating
4. Zillah (10-3) ... 1.187 rating
5. Chelan (12-1) ... 1.166 rating
6. Royal (11-0) ... 1.038 rating
7. King's (8-3) ... 0.943 rating
8. Fort Vancouver (10-3) ... 0.941 rating
9. La Center (8-4) ... 0.912 rating
10. Nooksack Valley (7-5) ... 0.902 rating
---
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---