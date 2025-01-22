High School

Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/22/2025)

Here is SBLive's third rollout of data-driven rankings for all six WIAA classifications

Gannon Dykstra and Lynden Christian boys just missed playing for the WIAA Class 1A championship in 2023-24.
It is near the end of January, and SBLive is publishing its third string of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.

Rankings below are updated through Jan. 21:

---

Lance Horntvedt and Richland continue to dominate 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference action in 2024-25.
CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (14-0) ... 1.610 rating

2. Kentwood (13-4) ... 1.576 rating

3. Davis of Yakima (13-1) ... 1.477 rating

4. Kennedy Catholic (10-6) ... 1.471 rating

5. Camas (13-3) ... 1.464 rating

6. West Valley of Yakima (10-5) ... 1.462 rating

7. Gonzaga Prep (13-2) ... 1.424 rating

8. Puyallup (14-3) ... 1.371 rating

9. Auburn (15-2) ... 1.309 rating

10. Glacier Peak (13-2) ... 1.257 rating

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (14-2) ... 1.965 rating

2. Garfield (12-3) ... 1.906 rating

3. O'Dea (10-6) ... 1.720 rating

4. Seattle Prep (12-4) ... 1.641 rating

5. Eastside Catholic (10-8) ... 1.380 rating

6. Edmonds-Woodway (16-0) ... 1.306 rating

7. Auburn Mountainview (16-0) ... 1.200 rating

8. Bellevue (12-3) ... 1.211 rating

9. Lincoln of Tacoma (14-3) ... 1.208 rating

10. Liberty of Issaquah (13-2) ... 1.127 rating

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (16-0) ... 1.632 rating

2. Sequim (12-1) ... 1.191 rating

3. Anacortes (1-2) ... 1.164 rating

4. West Valley of Spokane (12-2) ... 1.144 rating

5. Bremerton (9-3) ... 1.086 rating

6. Franklin Pierce (13-3) ... 1.054 rating

7. Mark Morris (13-2) ... 1.043 rating

8. Grandview (14-2) ... 1.032 rating

9. Bainbridge (11-3) ... 0.986 rating

10. Burlington-Edison (10-5) ... 0.978 rating

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (13-1) ... 1.332 rating

2. Annie Wright (14-1) ... 1.265 rating

3. Seton Catholic (8-5) ... 1.251 rating

4. Chelan (14-2) ... 1.102 rating

5. Meridian (11-5) ... 0.974 rating

6. Riverside (9-5) ... 0.972 rating

7. Cascade Christian (11-3) ... 0.953 rating

8. Royal (12-1) ... 0.944 rating

9. King's (10-4) ... 0.942 rating

10. Zillah (11-3) ... 0.909 rating

---

---

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

---

