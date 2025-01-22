Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/22/2025)
It is near the end of January, and SBLive is publishing its third string of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.
Rankings below are updated through Jan. 21:
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (14-0) ... 1.610 rating
2. Kentwood (13-4) ... 1.576 rating
3. Davis of Yakima (13-1) ... 1.477 rating
4. Kennedy Catholic (10-6) ... 1.471 rating
5. Camas (13-3) ... 1.464 rating
6. West Valley of Yakima (10-5) ... 1.462 rating
7. Gonzaga Prep (13-2) ... 1.424 rating
8. Puyallup (14-3) ... 1.371 rating
9. Auburn (15-2) ... 1.309 rating
10. Glacier Peak (13-2) ... 1.257 rating
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (14-2) ... 1.965 rating
2. Garfield (12-3) ... 1.906 rating
3. O'Dea (10-6) ... 1.720 rating
4. Seattle Prep (12-4) ... 1.641 rating
5. Eastside Catholic (10-8) ... 1.380 rating
6. Edmonds-Woodway (16-0) ... 1.306 rating
7. Auburn Mountainview (16-0) ... 1.200 rating
8. Bellevue (12-3) ... 1.211 rating
9. Lincoln of Tacoma (14-3) ... 1.208 rating
10. Liberty of Issaquah (13-2) ... 1.127 rating
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (16-0) ... 1.632 rating
2. Sequim (12-1) ... 1.191 rating
3. Anacortes (1-2) ... 1.164 rating
4. West Valley of Spokane (12-2) ... 1.144 rating
5. Bremerton (9-3) ... 1.086 rating
6. Franklin Pierce (13-3) ... 1.054 rating
7. Mark Morris (13-2) ... 1.043 rating
8. Grandview (14-2) ... 1.032 rating
9. Bainbridge (11-3) ... 0.986 rating
10. Burlington-Edison (10-5) ... 0.978 rating
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (13-1) ... 1.332 rating
2. Annie Wright (14-1) ... 1.265 rating
3. Seton Catholic (8-5) ... 1.251 rating
4. Chelan (14-2) ... 1.102 rating
5. Meridian (11-5) ... 0.974 rating
6. Riverside (9-5) ... 0.972 rating
7. Cascade Christian (11-3) ... 0.953 rating
8. Royal (12-1) ... 0.944 rating
9. King's (10-4) ... 0.942 rating
10. Zillah (11-3) ... 0.909 rating
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Freeman vaults up to No. 1.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Almira-Coulee-Hartline remains on top.
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
