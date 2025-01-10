Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/9/2025)
In early January, SBLive has collected enough data to release its inaugural set of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings in 2924-25.
Rankings below are updated through Jan. 8:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Auburn (12-1) ... 1.496 rating
2. Glacier Peak (10-1) ... 1.402 rating
3. Richland (9-0) ... 1.321 rating
4. Puyallup (10-2) ... 1.302 rating
5. Mead (7-3) ... 1.302 rating
6. Mount Si (8-2) ... 1.274 rating
7. Gonzaga Prep (9-2) ... 1.164 rating
8. Union (9-2) ... 1.164 rating
9. Chiawana (10-2) ... 1.137 rating
10. Olympia (10-1) ... 1.119 rating
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (10-2) ... 1.722 rating
2. Bellevue (9-2) ... 1.470 rating
3. Eastside Catholic (9-4) ... 1.363 rating
4. Garfield (8-2) ... 1.360 rating
5. Edmonds-Woodway (12-0) ... 1.346 rating
6. O'Dea (6-5) ... 1.171 rating
7. Seattle Prep (8-3) ... 1.135 rating
8. Kennewick (8-3) ... 1.133 rating
9. Mount Spokane (7-5) ... 1.123 rating
10. Marysville Getchell (8-4) ... 1.090 rating
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Selah (9-2) ... 1.275 rating
2. Lynden (11-0) ... 1.253 rating
3. Anacortes (7-1) ... 1.223 rating
4. Sequim (9-0) ... 1.168 rating
5. West Valley of Spokane (9-1) ... 1.120 rating
6. Columbia River (9-2) ... 1.080 rating
7. R.A. Long (9-1) ... 0.989 rating
8. Mark Morris (10-1) ... 0.982 rating
9. Lakewood (7-3) ... 0.926 rating
10. Grandview (10-2) ... 0.923 rating
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (10-1) ... 1.366 rating
2. Annie Wright (11-1) ... 1.221 rating
3. Royal (9-0) ... 1.206 rating
4. Chelan (9-1) ... 1.131 rating
5. Seton Catholic (4-5) ... 1.006 rating
6. Riverside (7-3) ... 0.975 rating
7. Zillah (8-3) ... 0.945 rating
8. Medical Lake (8-3) ... 0.903 rating
9. Meridian (9-3) ... 0.854 rating
10. Bellevue Christian (9-1) ... 0.817 rating
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Columbia of Burbank on the prowl as leader.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Columbia Academy setting pace at top.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---