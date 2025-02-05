High School

Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (2/5/2025)

Here is SBLive's fifth publication of data-driven rankings for all six WIAA classifications

Dekker Van de Graaf and Zillah boys continue to be one of the elite teams in the Class 1A rankings - and are reigning WIAA champions.
It is the start of the final month before the WIAA championships, and SBLive WA is publishing its fifth round of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.

Rankings below are updated through Feb. 4:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si (15-6) ... 1.604 rating

2. Richland (17-0) ... 1.593 rating

3. West Valley of Yakima (13-5) ... 1.491 rating

4. Glacier Peak (16-2) ... 1.425 rating

5. Auburn (18-2) ... 1.419 rating

6. Camas (17-4) ... 1.419 rating

7. Issaquah (13-7) ... 1.387 rating

8. Gonzaga Prep (17-2) ... 1.365 rating

9. Kentwood (16-5) ... 1.348 rating

10. Mead (15-4) ... 1.342 rating

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (19-2) ... 2.136 rating

2. Bellevue (16-5) ... 1.946 rating

3. Garfield (15-4) ... 1.892 rating

4. Edmonds-Woodway (20-1) ... 1.513 rating

5. Seattle Prep (13-7) ... 1.479 rating

6. Lincoln of Tacoma (19-4) ... 1.463 rating

7. Bellarmine Prep (17-6) ... 1.410 rating

8. Federal Way (14-3) ... 1.340 rating

9. Shorecrest (18-2) ... 1.338 rating

10. O'Dea (12-7) ... 1.294 rating

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (19-0) ... 1.515 rating

2. Prosser (16-4) ... 1.276 rating

3. Pullman (13-4) ... 1.206 rating

4. Bremerton (13-4) ... 1.158 rating

5. Columbia River (14-4) ... 1.077 rating

6. Bainbridge (13-4) ... 1.074 rating

7. Grandview (18-2) ... 1.035 rating

8. Burlington-Edison (12-6) ... .1.077 rating

9. Selah (15-4) ... 0.999 rating

10. R.A. Long (17-1) ... 0.951 rating

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (21-2) ... 1.729 rating

2. Royal (18-1) ... 1.548 rating

3. Riverside (13-5) ... 1.378 rating

4. Seton Catholic (13-5) ... 1.193 rating

5. Zillah (16-3) ... 1.154 rating

6. Chelan (17-4) ... 1.153 rating

7. King's (13-4) ... 1.152 rating

8. Wapato (12-6) ... 1.147 rating

9. Lynden Christian (16-2) ... 1.135 rating

10. Bear Creek (15-4) ... 1.023 rating

---

---

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

---

