Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/13/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fifth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si (9-2)
2. Glacier Peak (11-1)
3. Richland (11-0)
4. Auburn (13-1)
5. Camas (7-2)
6. Puyallup (12-2)
7. Kentwood (10-3)
8. Olympia (11-3)
9. Arlington (9-3)
10. Davis of Yakima (9-1)
Others: Lake Washington (9-3), Gonzaga Prep (11-2), West Valley of Yakima (7-5), Union (9-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (11-2)
2. Garfield (9-2)
3. Eastside Catholic (9-5)
4. Seattle Prep (8-4)
5. O'Dea (7-5)
6. Bellevue (10-2)
7. Edmonds-Woodway (13-0)
8. Shorecrest (12-1)
9. Lincoln of Tacoma (11-2)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (10-2)
Others: Monroe (11-2), Mount Spokane (8-5), Auburn Mountainview (13-0), West Seattle (6-5).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (11-0)
2. Grandview (12-2)
3. Selah (10-3)
4. R.A. Long (10-1)
5. Bremerton (6-3)
6. Mark Morris (11-1)
7. Prosser (10-4)
8. Columbia River (10-2)
9. West Valley of Spokane (10-1)
10. Franklin Pierce (8-3)
Others: Sequim (10-0), Anacortes (8-2), Foster (8-4), Lakewood (8-4).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (11-1)
2. Lynden Christian (11-1)
3. Royal (13-0)
4. Zillah (9-3)
5. Meridian (9-3)
6. Bellevue Christian (8-2)
7. Wapato (8-4)
8. King's (7-3)
9. Seton Catholic (6-5)
10. Chelan (11-1)
Others: Cascade Christian (8-3), Bear Creek (9-3), Cashmere (9-3), Riverside (8-4),
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (13-1)
2. Colfax (12-1)
3. Freeman (9-2)
4. Reardan (12-1)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (11-2)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (10-3)
7. Lake Roosevelt (10-1)
8. Okanogan (10-2)
9. Adna (11-2)
10. Napavine (9-2)
Others: Mabton (11-4), Toledo (10-2), Forks (12-2), St. George's (6-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Lummi (13-1)
2. Wellpinit (9-3)
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (10-1)
4. DeSales (11-1)
5. Moses Lake Christian (10-1)
6. Columbia Adventist (7-0)
7. Neah Bay (8-2)
8. Summit Classical (12-3)
9. Tulalip Heritage (10-0)
10. Northport (9-3)
Others: Willapa Valley (9-2), Naselle (8-3), Sound Christian Academy (9-3), Garfield-Palouse (8-3).
---