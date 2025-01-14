High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/13/2025)

After road win at Shorecrest, Cam Hiatt-led Edmonds-Woodway stakes top-10 spot in 3A

Todd Milles

With Washington high school boys basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fifth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si (9-2)

2. Glacier Peak (11-1)

3. Richland (11-0)

4. Auburn (13-1)

5. Camas (7-2)

6. Puyallup (12-2)

7. Kentwood (10-3)

8. Olympia (11-3)

9. Arlington (9-3)

10. Davis of Yakima (9-1)

Others: Lake Washington (9-3), Gonzaga Prep (11-2), West Valley of Yakima (7-5), Union (9-3).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (11-2)

2. Garfield (9-2)

3. Eastside Catholic (9-5)

4. Seattle Prep (8-4)

5. O'Dea (7-5)

6. Bellevue (10-2)

7. Edmonds-Woodway (13-0)

8. Shorecrest (12-1)

9. Lincoln of Tacoma (11-2)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (10-2)

Others: Monroe (11-2), Mount Spokane (8-5), Auburn Mountainview (13-0), West Seattle (6-5).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (11-0)

2. Grandview (12-2)

3. Selah (10-3)

4. R.A. Long (10-1)

5. Bremerton (6-3)

6. Mark Morris (11-1)

7. Prosser (10-4)

8. Columbia River (10-2)

9. West Valley of Spokane (10-1)

10. Franklin Pierce (8-3)

Others: Sequim (10-0), Anacortes (8-2), Foster (8-4), Lakewood (8-4).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (11-1)

2. Lynden Christian (11-1)

3. Royal (13-0)

4. Zillah (9-3)

5. Meridian (9-3)

6. Bellevue Christian (8-2)

7. Wapato (8-4)

8. King's (7-3)

9. Seton Catholic (6-5)

10. Chelan (11-1)

Others: Cascade Christian (8-3), Bear Creek (9-3), Cashmere (9-3), Riverside (8-4),

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (13-1)

2. Colfax (12-1)

3. Freeman (9-2)

4. Reardan (12-1)

5. Tri-Cities Prep (11-2)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (10-3)

7. Lake Roosevelt (10-1)

8. Okanogan (10-2)

9. Adna (11-2)

10. Napavine (9-2)

Others: Mabton (11-4), Toledo (10-2), Forks (12-2), St. George's (6-7).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Lummi (13-1)

2. Wellpinit (9-3)

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (10-1)

4. DeSales (11-1)

5. Moses Lake Christian (10-1)

6. Columbia Adventist (7-0)

7. Neah Bay (8-2)

8. Summit Classical (12-3)

9. Tulalip Heritage (10-0)

10. Northport (9-3)

Others: Willapa Valley (9-2), Naselle (8-3), Sound Christian Academy (9-3), Garfield-Palouse (8-3).

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

