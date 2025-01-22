High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/21/2025)

Offensive juggernaut Richland moves up two spots, and is new No. 1 squad in 4A

Annie Wright boys remain atop the Class 1A boys basketball rankings heading into February.
Annie Wright boys remain atop the Class 1A boys basketball rankings heading into February. / Photo by Vince Miller

With Washington high school boys basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's sixth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (13-0)

2. Auburn (15-1)

3. Glacier Peak (13-2)

4. Camas (10-2)

5. Kentwood (12-4)

6. Puyallup (14-3)

7. Gonzaga Prep (13-2)

8. Olympia (14-3)

9. Davis of Yakima (13-1)

10. Mount Si (9-5)

Others: West Valley of Yakima (10-5), Lake Washington (12-4), Arlington (10-5), Mead (9-3).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (13-2)

2. Garfield (11-3)

3. O'Dea (10-5)

4. Edmonds-Woodway (15-0)

5. Seattle Prep (11-4)

6. Bellevue (12-3)

7. Shorecrest (13-2)

8. Lincoln of Tacoma (13-2)

9. Eastside Catholic (9-8)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (13-2)

Others: Monroe (13-2), Mount Spokane (10-5), Auburn Mountainview (15-0), Federal Way (12-3).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (14-0)

2. Grandview (14-2)

3. Selah (12-3)

4. R.A. Long (13-1)

5. Bremerton (9-3)

6. Prosser (12-4)

7. Columbia River (12-2)

8. West Valley of Spokane (11-2)

9. Mark Morris (13-2)

10. Franklin Pierce (11-3)

Others: Sequim (11-1), Anacortes (11-2), Lakewood (10-5), Bainbridge (11-3).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (13-1)

2. Lynden Christian (13-1)

3. Royal (14-1)

4. Zillah (11-3)

5. Wapato (10-4)

6. Meridian (10-4)

7. King's (10-4)

8. Seton Catholic (8-5)

9. Cascade Christian (9-3)

10. Chelan (13-2)

Others: Bear Creek (11-3), Cashmere (11-4), Riverside (8-4), Bellevue Christian (8-4).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (14-1)

2. Colfax (14-1)

3. Freeman (12-2)

4. Reardan (14-1)

5. Tri-Cities Prep (13-3)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (12-3)

7. Lake Roosevelt (12-2)

8. Okanogan (12-3)

9. Napavine (13-2)

10. Adna (13-2)

Others: Toledo (13-3), Mabton (13-5), Forks (14-2), Liberty Bell (8-5).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (13-1)

2. Wellpinit (11-3)

3. DeSales (13-1)

4. Tulalip Heritage (13-0)

5. Moses Lake Christian (11-1)

6. Lummi (13-2)

7. Columbia Adventist (9-1)

8. Summit Classical (15-3)

9. Northport (13-3)

10. Willapa Valley (11-2)

Others: Neah Bay (11-3), Sound Christian Academy (11-4), Garfield-Palouse (8-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (10-2).

