Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/21/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's sixth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (13-0)
2. Auburn (15-1)
3. Glacier Peak (13-2)
4. Camas (10-2)
5. Kentwood (12-4)
6. Puyallup (14-3)
7. Gonzaga Prep (13-2)
8. Olympia (14-3)
9. Davis of Yakima (13-1)
10. Mount Si (9-5)
Others: West Valley of Yakima (10-5), Lake Washington (12-4), Arlington (10-5), Mead (9-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (13-2)
2. Garfield (11-3)
3. O'Dea (10-5)
4. Edmonds-Woodway (15-0)
5. Seattle Prep (11-4)
6. Bellevue (12-3)
7. Shorecrest (13-2)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (13-2)
9. Eastside Catholic (9-8)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (13-2)
Others: Monroe (13-2), Mount Spokane (10-5), Auburn Mountainview (15-0), Federal Way (12-3).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (14-0)
2. Grandview (14-2)
3. Selah (12-3)
4. R.A. Long (13-1)
5. Bremerton (9-3)
6. Prosser (12-4)
7. Columbia River (12-2)
8. West Valley of Spokane (11-2)
9. Mark Morris (13-2)
10. Franklin Pierce (11-3)
Others: Sequim (11-1), Anacortes (11-2), Lakewood (10-5), Bainbridge (11-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (13-1)
2. Lynden Christian (13-1)
3. Royal (14-1)
4. Zillah (11-3)
5. Wapato (10-4)
6. Meridian (10-4)
7. King's (10-4)
8. Seton Catholic (8-5)
9. Cascade Christian (9-3)
10. Chelan (13-2)
Others: Bear Creek (11-3), Cashmere (11-4), Riverside (8-4), Bellevue Christian (8-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (14-1)
2. Colfax (14-1)
3. Freeman (12-2)
4. Reardan (14-1)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (13-3)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (12-3)
7. Lake Roosevelt (12-2)
8. Okanogan (12-3)
9. Napavine (13-2)
10. Adna (13-2)
Others: Toledo (13-3), Mabton (13-5), Forks (14-2), Liberty Bell (8-5).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (13-1)
2. Wellpinit (11-3)
3. DeSales (13-1)
4. Tulalip Heritage (13-0)
5. Moses Lake Christian (11-1)
6. Lummi (13-2)
7. Columbia Adventist (9-1)
8. Summit Classical (15-3)
9. Northport (13-3)
10. Willapa Valley (11-2)
Others: Neah Bay (11-3), Sound Christian Academy (11-4), Garfield-Palouse (8-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (10-2).
---