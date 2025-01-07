High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/6/2025)

Shorecrest's convincing win over 4A ranked Arlington catapults Scots into top 10 in 3A

Todd Milles

Jo Lee and Glacier Peak boys should be Class 4A contenders in 2024-25.
Jo Lee and Glacier Peak boys should be Class 4A contenders in 2024-25. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school boys basketball moving into 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fourth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si (7-2)

2. Glacier Peak (9-1)

3. Richland (8-0)

4. Auburn (11-1)

5. Camas (5-2)

6. Kentwood (9-2)

7. Puyallup (9-2)

8. Olympia (9-1)

9. Arlington (7-3)

10. Davis of Yakima (8-1)

Others: Lake Washington (7-3), Gonzaga Prep (9-2), West Valley of Yakima (5-5), Union (7-2).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (9-2)

2. Eastside Catholic (6-4)

3. Garfield (7-2)

4. Seattle Prep (7-2)

5. O'Dea (5-5)

6. Bellevue (8-2)

7. Shorecrest (11-0)

8. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2)

9. Mount Spokane (6-4)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)

Others: Monroe (9-2), Auburn Mountainview (11-0), Edmonds-Woodway (11-0), West Seattle (5-4).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (9-0)

2. Grandview (10-2)

3. Selah (8-2)

4. Prosser (9-2)

5. R.A. Long (8-1)

6. Bremerton (4-3)

7. Mark Morris (9-1)

8. Columbia River (8-2)

9. West Valley of Spokane (8-1)

10. Franklin Pierce (5-3)

Others: Sequim (8-0), Foster (7-3), Anacortes (6-1), Lakewood (6-3).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (10-1)

2. Lynden Christian (9-1)

3. Royal (9-0)

4. Zillah (7-2)

5. Meridian (8-2)

6. Bellevue Christian (7-1)

7. Wapato (7-3)

8. King's (4-3)

9. Seton Catholic (3-5)

10. Cashmere (8-2)

Others: Cascade Christian (4-4), Bear Creek (7-2), Riverside (6-3), Chelan (8-1).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (10-1)

2. Colfax (10-1)

3. Freeman (7-2)

4. Reardan (10-1)

5. Napavine (7-1)

6. Tri-Cities Prep (8-2)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-3)

8. Lake Roosevelt (8-1)

9. Okanogan (7-2)

10. Adna (9-2)

Others: St. George's (6-5), Mabton (7-3), Toledo (9-1), Forks (10-1).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Lummi (12-1)

2. Wellpinit (10-2)

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (8-1)

4. Neah Bay (6-1)

5. DeSales (8-1)

6. Naselle (6-1)

7. Moses Lake Christian (7-1)

8. Columbia Adventist (6-0)

9. Summit Classical (9-3)

10. Northport (7-3)

Others: Liberty Christian (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (7-1), Tulalip Heritage (9-0), Willapa Valley (7-2).

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington