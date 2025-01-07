Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/6/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball moving into 2025, here is SBLIve WA's fourth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si (7-2)
2. Glacier Peak (9-1)
3. Richland (8-0)
4. Auburn (11-1)
5. Camas (5-2)
6. Kentwood (9-2)
7. Puyallup (9-2)
8. Olympia (9-1)
9. Arlington (7-3)
10. Davis of Yakima (8-1)
Others: Lake Washington (7-3), Gonzaga Prep (9-2), West Valley of Yakima (5-5), Union (7-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (9-2)
2. Eastside Catholic (6-4)
3. Garfield (7-2)
4. Seattle Prep (7-2)
5. O'Dea (5-5)
6. Bellevue (8-2)
7. Shorecrest (11-0)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2)
9. Mount Spokane (6-4)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)
Others: Monroe (9-2), Auburn Mountainview (11-0), Edmonds-Woodway (11-0), West Seattle (5-4).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (9-0)
2. Grandview (10-2)
3. Selah (8-2)
4. Prosser (9-2)
5. R.A. Long (8-1)
6. Bremerton (4-3)
7. Mark Morris (9-1)
8. Columbia River (8-2)
9. West Valley of Spokane (8-1)
10. Franklin Pierce (5-3)
Others: Sequim (8-0), Foster (7-3), Anacortes (6-1), Lakewood (6-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (10-1)
2. Lynden Christian (9-1)
3. Royal (9-0)
4. Zillah (7-2)
5. Meridian (8-2)
6. Bellevue Christian (7-1)
7. Wapato (7-3)
8. King's (4-3)
9. Seton Catholic (3-5)
10. Cashmere (8-2)
Others: Cascade Christian (4-4), Bear Creek (7-2), Riverside (6-3), Chelan (8-1).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (10-1)
2. Colfax (10-1)
3. Freeman (7-2)
4. Reardan (10-1)
5. Napavine (7-1)
6. Tri-Cities Prep (8-2)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-3)
8. Lake Roosevelt (8-1)
9. Okanogan (7-2)
10. Adna (9-2)
Others: St. George's (6-5), Mabton (7-3), Toledo (9-1), Forks (10-1).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Lummi (12-1)
2. Wellpinit (10-2)
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (8-1)
4. Neah Bay (6-1)
5. DeSales (8-1)
6. Naselle (6-1)
7. Moses Lake Christian (7-1)
8. Columbia Adventist (6-0)
9. Summit Classical (9-3)
10. Northport (7-3)
Others: Liberty Christian (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (7-1), Tulalip Heritage (9-0), Willapa Valley (7-2).
---