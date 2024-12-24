Washington high school boys basketball rankings (12/24/2024)
With Washington high school boys basketball a month into the season, here is SBLIve WA's second set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si (4-1)
2. Glacier Peak (4-0)
3. Richland (6-0)
4. Auburn (6-0)
5. Camas (4-1)
6. Kentwood (7-2)
7. Puyallup (7-0)
8. Arlington (6-2)
9. Olympia (6-0)
10. Davis of Yakima (6-1)
Others: Lake Washington (4-2), Gonzaga Prep (5-1), Woodinville (5-2), Stadium (4-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (7-2)
2. Eastside Catholic (5-1)
3. Garfield (4-1)
4. O'Dea (4-2)
5. Seattle Prep (5-1)
6. Lincoln of Tacoma (6-1)
7. Bellevue (5-1)
8. Mount Spokane (6-3)
9. Monroe (7-0)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)
Others: Roosevelt (3-5), Shorecrest (9-0), Auburn Mountainview (8-0), Edmonds-Woodway (6-0).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Bremerton (4-1)
2. Grandview (7-1)
3. Lynden (6-0)
4. Prosser (6-1)
5. Selah (4-2)
6. Columbia River (5-1)
7. Franklin Pierce (4-2)
8. R.A. Long (7-1)
9. Mark Morris (8-1)
10. Pullman (4-2)
Others: West Valley of Spokane (5-1), Foster (7-3), Sequim (6-0), Lakewood (5-1).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (6-0)
2. Lynden Christian (7-1)
3. Zillah (5-2)
4. Riverside (5-1)
5. Royal (6-0)
6. Wapato (5-1)
7. Seton Catholic (3-3)
8. Meridian (5-1)
9. King's (3-2)
10. Bellevue Christian (5-0)
Others: Bear Creek (6-1), Cascade Christian (4-2), Cashmere (6-2), Chelan (6-0).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (8-0)
2. Colfax (6-1)
3. Freeman (4-2)
4. Reardan (7-0)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)
6. Napavine (4-1)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-3)
8. Lake Roosevelt (6-0)
9. Liberty Bell (5-1)
10. St. George's (4-3)
Others: Okanogan (5-1), Adna (6-2), Mabton (6-2), Toledo (5-1).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Lummi (9-1)
2. Wellpinit (7-0)
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)
4. Neah Bay (3-1)
5. DeSales (6-1)
6. Naselle (3-1)
7. Moses Lake Christian (5-1)
8. Summit Classical (7-2)
9. Columbia Adventist (6-0)
10. Northport (5-2)
Others: Liberty Christian (4-1), Oakesdale (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (6-1), Tulalip Heritage (6-0).
---