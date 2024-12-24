High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (12/24/2024)

With impressive victories over defending state champion Colfax, EWAC rival Tri-Cities Prep, Columbia of Burbank is new No. 1 in 2B

Lattimore Ford and defending Class 4A champion Mount Si are still atop SBLive WA rankings heading into 2025
With Washington high school boys basketball a month into the season, here is SBLIve WA's second set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si (4-1)

2. Glacier Peak (4-0)

3. Richland (6-0)

4. Auburn (6-0)

5. Camas (4-1)

6. Kentwood (7-2)

7. Puyallup (7-0)

8. Arlington (6-2)

9. Olympia (6-0)

10. Davis of Yakima (6-1)

Others: Lake Washington (4-2), Gonzaga Prep (5-1), Woodinville (5-2), Stadium (4-3).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (7-2)

2. Eastside Catholic (5-1)

3. Garfield (4-1)

4. O'Dea (4-2)

5. Seattle Prep (5-1)

6. Lincoln of Tacoma (6-1)

7. Bellevue (5-1)

8. Mount Spokane (6-3)

9. Monroe (7-0)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (9-1)

Others: Roosevelt (3-5), Shorecrest (9-0), Auburn Mountainview (8-0), Edmonds-Woodway (6-0).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Bremerton (4-1)

2. Grandview (7-1)

3. Lynden (6-0)

4. Prosser (6-1)

5. Selah (4-2)

6. Columbia River (5-1)

7. Franklin Pierce (4-2)

8. R.A. Long (7-1)

9. Mark Morris (8-1)

10. Pullman (4-2)

Others: West Valley of Spokane (5-1), Foster (7-3), Sequim (6-0), Lakewood (5-1).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (6-0)

2. Lynden Christian (7-1)

3. Zillah (5-2)

4. Riverside (5-1)

5. Royal (6-0)

6. Wapato (5-1)

7. Seton Catholic (3-3)

8. Meridian (5-1)

9. King's (3-2)

10. Bellevue Christian (5-0)

Others: Bear Creek (6-1), Cascade Christian (4-2), Cashmere (6-2), Chelan (6-0).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (8-0)

2. Colfax (6-1)

3. Freeman (4-2)

4. Reardan (7-0)

5. Tri-Cities Prep (6-1)

6. Napavine (4-1)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-3)

8. Lake Roosevelt (6-0)

9. Liberty Bell (5-1)

10. St. George's (4-3)

Others: Okanogan (5-1), Adna (6-2), Mabton (6-2), Toledo (5-1).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Lummi (9-1)

2. Wellpinit (7-0)

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)

4. Neah Bay (3-1)

5. DeSales (6-1)

6. Naselle (3-1)

7. Moses Lake Christian (5-1)

8. Summit Classical (7-2)

9. Columbia Adventist (6-0)

10. Northport (5-2)

Others: Liberty Christian (4-1), Oakesdale (5-2), Sound Christian Academy (6-1), Tulalip Heritage (6-0).

---

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

