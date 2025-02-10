Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/10/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball now entering the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's ninth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (19-0)
2. Glacier Peak (17-2)
3. Auburn (19-2)
4. Camas (15-3)
5. Gonzaga Prep (19-2)
6. West Valley of Yakima (15-5)
7. Kentwood (16-5)
8. Mount Si (16-6)
9. Puyallup (18-5)
10. Davis of Yakima (17-2)
Others: Arlington (15-5), Mead (16-4), Chiawana (17-3), Olympia (18-4).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (19-2)
2. Garfield (14-5)
3. O'Dea (13-7)
4. Bellevue (18-3)
5. Shorecrest (19-2)
6. Edmonds-Woodway (20-1)
7. Seattle Prep (13-7)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (21-3)
9. Monroe (18-2)
10. Auburn Mountainview (19-1)
Others: Eastside Catholic (11-10), Federal Way (17-3), Mount Spokane (14-7), Bellarmine Prep (19-6).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (20-0)
2. Grandview (19-2)
3. R.A. Long (19-1)
4. Prosser (16-5)
5. Bremerton (14-4)
6. Selah (16-4)
7. Mark Morris (18-2)
8. West Valley of Spokane (15-3)
9. Columbia River (16-4)
10. Franklin Pierce (17-3)
Others: Bainbridge (15-4), Lakewood (15-6), Sequim (15-2), Pullman (13-5).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (17-2)
2. Lynden Christian (17-2)
3. Royal (21-1)
4. Zillah (17-3)
5. King's (14-4)
6. Seton Catholic (15-5)
7. Meridian (14-6)
8. Cascade Christian (14-4)
9. Bear Creek (16-4)
10. Riverside (13-5)
Others: Chelan (18-4), Wapato (13-7), Bellevue Christian (12-4), Cashmere (14-6).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (21-1)
2. Reardan (19-1)
3. Freeman (17-3)
4. Colfax (18-2)
5. Lake Roosevelt (18-3)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (16-5)
7. Okanogan (16-5)
8. Napavine (18-2)
9. Tri-Cities Prep (19-4)
10. Adna (17-4)
Others: Toledo (19-3), Forks (17-2), La Salle (18-4), Liberty Bell (13-8).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (19-1)
2. DeSales (21-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (17-2)
4. Lummi (18-3)
5. Tulalip Heritage (18-1)
6. Wellpinit (18-4)
7. Summit Classical (19-3)
8. Willapa Valley (18-2)
9. Northport (18-4)
10. Columbia Adventist (16-2)
Others: Neah Bay (16-3), Sound Christian Academy (17-4), Inchelium (14-4), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-4).
---