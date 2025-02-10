High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/10/2025)

After 'Civil War' sweep of Mark Morris, R.A. Long moves to No. 3 in 2A rankings behind Lynden, Grandview

Todd Milles

Crew Pariera and No. 1 Columbia of Burbank are in position to make deep run in WIAA playoffs in 2024-25.
Crew Pariera and No. 1 Columbia of Burbank are in position to make deep run in WIAA playoffs in 2024-25. / Photo by Joshua Hart

With Washington high school boys basketball now entering the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's ninth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (19-0)

2. Glacier Peak (17-2)

3. Auburn (19-2)

4. Camas (15-3)

5. Gonzaga Prep (19-2)

6. West Valley of Yakima (15-5)

7. Kentwood (16-5)

8. Mount Si (16-6)

9. Puyallup (18-5)

10. Davis of Yakima (17-2)

Others: Arlington (15-5), Mead (16-4), Chiawana (17-3), Olympia (18-4).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (19-2)

2. Garfield (14-5)

3. O'Dea (13-7)

4. Bellevue (18-3)

5. Shorecrest (19-2)

6. Edmonds-Woodway (20-1)

7. Seattle Prep (13-7)

8. Lincoln of Tacoma (21-3)

9. Monroe (18-2)

10. Auburn Mountainview (19-1)

Others: Eastside Catholic (11-10), Federal Way (17-3), Mount Spokane (14-7), Bellarmine Prep (19-6).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (20-0)

2. Grandview (19-2)

3. R.A. Long (19-1)

4. Prosser (16-5)

5. Bremerton (14-4)

6. Selah (16-4)

7. Mark Morris (18-2)

8. West Valley of Spokane (15-3)

9. Columbia River (16-4)

10. Franklin Pierce (17-3)

Others: Bainbridge (15-4), Lakewood (15-6), Sequim (15-2), Pullman (13-5).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (17-2)

2. Lynden Christian (17-2)

3. Royal (21-1)

4. Zillah (17-3)

5. King's (14-4)

6. Seton Catholic (15-5)

7. Meridian (14-6)

8. Cascade Christian (14-4)

9. Bear Creek (16-4)

10. Riverside (13-5)

Others: Chelan (18-4), Wapato (13-7), Bellevue Christian (12-4), Cashmere (14-6).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (21-1)

2. Reardan (19-1)

3. Freeman (17-3)

4. Colfax (18-2)

5. Lake Roosevelt (18-3)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (16-5)

7. Okanogan (16-5)

8. Napavine (18-2)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (19-4)

10. Adna (17-4)

Others: Toledo (19-3), Forks (17-2), La Salle (18-4), Liberty Bell (13-8).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (19-1)

2. DeSales (21-1)

3. Moses Lake Christian (17-2)

4. Lummi (18-3)

5. Tulalip Heritage (18-1)

6. Wellpinit (18-4)

7. Summit Classical (19-3)

8. Willapa Valley (18-2)

9. Northport (18-4)

10. Columbia Adventist (16-2)

Others: Neah Bay (16-3), Sound Christian Academy (17-4), Inchelium (14-4), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-4).

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington