Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball in the first week of February, here is SBLIve WA's eighth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (17-0)
2. Glacier Peak (16-2)
3. Auburn (18-2)
4. Camas (13-3)
5. Kentwood (16-4)
6. Gonzaga Prep (17-2)
7. Olympia (18-3)
8. Mount Si (14-5)
9. West Valley of Yakima (13-5)
10. Davis of Yakima (16-2)
Others: Puyallup (16-5), Arlington (14-5), Mead (14-4), Chiawana (16-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (18-2)
2. Garfield (14-4)
3. O'Dea (12-7)
4. Bellevue (17-3)
5. Seattle Prep (13-6)
6. Shorecrest (17-2)
7. Edmonds-Woodway (19-1)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (18-3)
9. Monroe (17-2)
10. Auburn Mountainview (18-1)
Others: Eastside Catholic (11-10), Mount Spokane (13-6), Federal Way (15-3), Bellarmine Prep (17-5).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (18-0)
2. Grandview (18-2)
3. Selah (15-3)
4. R.A. Long (17-1)
5. Prosser (15-4)
6. Bremerton (13-4)
8. West Valley of Spokane (15-2)
8. Mark Morris (17-2)
9. Columbia River (14-4)
10. Franklin Pierce (15-3)
Others: Lakewood (14-5), Bainbridge (14-4), Sequim (14-2), Anacortes (12-5).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (17-2)
2. Lynden Christian (16-2)
3. Royal (19-1)
4. Zillah (16-3)
5. King's (13-4)
6. Seton Catholic (12-5)
7. Meridian (12-6)
9. Cascade Christian (12-4)
9. Chelan (17-3)
10. Bear Creek (14-4)
Others: Cashmere (14-4), Wapato (12-6), Riverside (12-5), Bellevue Christian (11-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (19-1)
2. Colfax (18-1)
3. Reardan (18-1)
4. Freeman (15-3)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (17-3)
6. Lake Roosevelt (17-3)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (14-45)
8. Okanogan (15-4)
9. Napavine (17-2)
10. Adna (16-4)
Others: Toledo (17-3), Forks (17-2), La Salle (17-4), Mabton (15-6).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (18-1)
2. DeSales (19-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (16-2)
4. Lummi (16-3)
5. Tulalip Heritage (16-1)
6. Wellpinit (15-4)
7. Summit Classical (18-3)
8. Northport (17-3)
9. Willapa Valley (16-2)
10. Columbia Adventist (14-2)
Others: Neah Bay (16-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-3)., Sound Christian Academy (16-4), Inchelium (13-3).
---