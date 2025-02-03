High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)

With defending state champion Wellpinit's big loss at Almira-Coulee-Hartline, DeSales moves up to No. 2 in 1B behind the Warriors.

Defending Class 2A champion Lynden is back atop that classification's rankings as one of the most accomplished programs in state, led by Brant Heppner.
With Washington high school boys basketball in the first week of February, here is SBLIve WA's eighth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (17-0)

2. Glacier Peak (16-2)

3. Auburn (18-2)

4. Camas (13-3)

5. Kentwood (16-4)

6. Gonzaga Prep (17-2)

7. Olympia (18-3)

8. Mount Si (14-5)

9. West Valley of Yakima (13-5)

10. Davis of Yakima (16-2)

Others: Puyallup (16-5), Arlington (14-5), Mead (14-4), Chiawana (16-3).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (18-2)

2. Garfield (14-4)

3. O'Dea (12-7)

4. Bellevue (17-3)

5. Seattle Prep (13-6)

6. Shorecrest (17-2)

7. Edmonds-Woodway (19-1)

8. Lincoln of Tacoma (18-3)

9. Monroe (17-2)

10. Auburn Mountainview (18-1)

Others: Eastside Catholic (11-10), Mount Spokane (13-6), Federal Way (15-3), Bellarmine Prep (17-5).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (18-0)

2. Grandview (18-2)

3. Selah (15-3)

4. R.A. Long (17-1)

5. Prosser (15-4)

6. Bremerton (13-4)

8. West Valley of Spokane (15-2)

8. Mark Morris (17-2)

9. Columbia River (14-4)

10. Franklin Pierce (15-3)

Others: Lakewood (14-5), Bainbridge (14-4), Sequim (14-2), Anacortes (12-5).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (17-2)

2. Lynden Christian (16-2)

3. Royal (19-1)

4. Zillah (16-3)

5. King's (13-4)

6. Seton Catholic (12-5)

7. Meridian (12-6)

9. Cascade Christian (12-4)

9. Chelan (17-3)

10. Bear Creek (14-4)

Others: Cashmere (14-4), Wapato (12-6), Riverside (12-5), Bellevue Christian (11-4).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (19-1)

2. Colfax (18-1)

3. Reardan (18-1)

4. Freeman (15-3)

5. Tri-Cities Prep (17-3)

6. Lake Roosevelt (17-3)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (14-45)

8. Okanogan (15-4)

9. Napavine (17-2)

10. Adna (16-4)

Others: Toledo (17-3), Forks (17-2), La Salle (17-4), Mabton (15-6).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (18-1)

2. DeSales (19-1)

3. Moses Lake Christian (16-2)

4. Lummi (16-3)

5. Tulalip Heritage (16-1)

6. Wellpinit (15-4)

7. Summit Classical (18-3)

8. Northport (17-3)

9. Willapa Valley (16-2)

10. Columbia Adventist (14-2)

Others: Neah Bay (16-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-3)., Sound Christian Academy (16-4), Inchelium (13-3).

Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

