Washington high school football computer rankings (10/01/2024)
With a month of games in the books, SBLive WA is releasing its second set of Washington high school football computer rankings for 2024. Rankings below are updated through Sept. 30:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS: It is "paper" all over - as in the Camas Papermakers.
CLASS 3A RANKINGS: After last week's big Metro win, O'Dea moves to top.
CLASS 2A RANKINGS: Let the Wing-T machines rule the kingdom.
CLASS 1A RANKINGS: Trico flexes muscle with three of top four teams.
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Computer sees what the human eyes do - Okanogan is elite.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: All hail the Tri-Cities' top eight-man program.
---
