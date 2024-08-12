High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A Metro in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

With O'Dea reloading in key spots, Eastside Catholic, Roosevelt set to showcase high-powered offenses this fall

Todd Milles

Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.
Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Metro League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Dalton Anderson has run the Roosevelt offense at quarterback for the past two seasons.
Dalton Anderson has run the Roosevelt offense at quarterback for the past two seasons. / Photo by Todd Milles

3A METRO PASSING

Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt: Yes, Roughriders played in lower Metro division in 2023 (2,700 yards, 32 TDs), but he has arm talent and pass-friendly offense (but final-year eligibility?).

Projected 2024 statistics: 3,000 yards, 34 touchdowns

---

3A METRO RUSHING

Jeremiah Burroughs, Eastside Catholic: Rushed for nearly 800 yards as first-year starting running back last fall - and offense should showcase more firepower in 2024.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 11 touchdowns

---

3A METRO RECEIVING

Asa Thompson, Eastside Catholic: Had 600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as all-3A Metro pass catcher a year ago - and should get boost with transfer Isaac Corey in town.

Projected 2024 statistics: 950 yards, 12 touchdowns

---

3A METRO SACKS

Paki Crawford, Roosevelt: Reigning 3A defensive lineman of the year had nearly 20 sacks as a junior at O'Dea - and now aims to do the same for loaded Roughriders' pass rush..

Projected 2024 statistics: 19 sacks.

---

