Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A Metro in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Metro League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A METRO PASSING
Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt: Yes, Roughriders played in lower Metro division in 2023 (2,700 yards, 32 TDs), but he has arm talent and pass-friendly offense (but final-year eligibility?).
Projected 2024 statistics: 3,000 yards, 34 touchdowns
---
3A METRO RUSHING
Jeremiah Burroughs, Eastside Catholic: Rushed for nearly 800 yards as first-year starting running back last fall - and offense should showcase more firepower in 2024.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 11 touchdowns
---
3A METRO RECEIVING
Asa Thompson, Eastside Catholic: Had 600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as all-3A Metro pass catcher a year ago - and should get boost with transfer Isaac Corey in town.
Projected 2024 statistics: 950 yards, 12 touchdowns
---
3A METRO SACKS
Paki Crawford, Roosevelt: Reigning 3A defensive lineman of the year had nearly 20 sacks as a junior at O'Dea - and now aims to do the same for loaded Roughriders' pass rush..
Projected 2024 statistics: 19 sacks.
---