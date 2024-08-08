Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A MCC in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A Mid-Columbia Conference in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
4A MCC PASSING
Trent Woodhouse, Kamiakin: Coach Scott Biglin knows his dual-threat senior is a "gun-slinger" - and that 3,000 yards of total offense is certainly on the table for him this fall.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,200 yards, 26 touchdowns
---
4A MCC RUSHING
Braxton Feldmann, Chiawana: Riverhawks love their high-volume workhorse tailbacks, and this multi-sport standout is next up to carry the mail in 2024.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,275 yards, 18 touchdowns
---
4A MCC RECEIVING
Colson Mackey, Richland: Although teammate Brody Bocek was a fellow 1,000-yard receiver in 2023. nod goes to the senior who should be big-play cash money in this offense.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns
---
4A MCC SACKS
Cooper MacPherson, Chiawana: One of most fearsome defenders this league has seen in years, he will do it all out of his linebacker spot, including hunt quarterbacks.
Projected 2024 statistics: 17 sacks.
---