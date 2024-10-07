Washington high school football rankings (10/07/2024)
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 6 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 7) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (5-0)
2. Sumner (4-1)
3. Kennedy Catholic (5-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (5-0)
5. Lake Stevens (3-2)
6. Arlington (5-0)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (3-2)
8. Richland (4-1)
9. Eastlake (3-2)
10. Yelm (4-1)
Others: Chiawana (4-1), Mead (5-0). Curtis (4-1), Olympia (5-0), Glacier Peak (4-1), Skyview (4-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (4-0)
2. Kennewick (5-0)
3. O'Dea (5-0)
4. Roosevelt (4-1)
5. Eastside Catholic (4-1)
6. Monroe (5-0)
7. Lakes (5-0)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (3-2)
9. Decatur (5-0)
10 Enumclaw (4-1)
Others: Evergreen of Vancouver (4-1), Sedro-Woolley (5-0), Central Valley (4-1), Bellarmine Prep (5-0), Mercer Island (5-0), Shadle Park (4-1).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Anacortes (5-0)
2. Tumwater (5-0)
3. Lynden (4-1)
4. Archbishop Murphy (5-0)
5. W.F. West (5-0)
6. Othello (5-0)
7. West Valley of Spokane (5-0)
8. Ridgefield (5-0)
9. Franklin Pierce (5-0)
10. Sehome (3-2)
Others: Orting (4-1), Toppenish (4-1), Fife (4-1), East Valley of Yakima (3-2), Bainbridge (4-1).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (5-0)
2. Seton Catholic (5-0)
3. La Center (5-0)
4. Cashmere (4-1)
5. Life Christian Academy (4-0)
6. Nooksack Valley (4-1)
7. Kalama (5-0)
8. Zillah (4-1)
9. Meridian (4-1)
10. Cascade Christian (4-1)
Others: Montesano (3-2), Lynden Christian (3-2), Mount Baker (4-1), Blaine (4-1), Tenino (3-2).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (5-0)
2. Toledo (5-0)
3. Napavine (3-2)
4. Onalaska (4-1)
5. Liberty Bell (3-1)
6. Asotin (5-0)
7. Freeman (4-1)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (3-1)
9. La Salle (5-0)
10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (3-2)
Others: Newport (3-2), Tri-Cities Prep (3-2), Chewelah (3-1), Goldendale (2-2).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (5-0)
2. Liberty Christian (5-0)
3. Naselle (5-0)
4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-1)
5. Neah Bay (4-1)
6. DeSales (5-0)
7. Pomeroy (5-0)
8. Quilcene (4-1)
9. Wellpinit (5-0)
10. Tulalip Heritage (5-0
Others: Darrington (3-2), Garfield-Palouse (0-4), Odessa (4-0), Entiat (5-0).
---