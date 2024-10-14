High School

Washington high school football rankings (10/14/2024)

After reigning 2A champion Anacortes falls at Archbishop Murphy, Tumwater moves up as new No. 1 in classification

Todd Milles

Peyton Davis is one of a cadre of running backs this Tumwater offense is using in 2024.
Peyton Davis is one of a cadre of running backs this Tumwater offense is using in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 7 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 14) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (6-0)

2. Sumner (5-1)

3. Kennedy Catholic (6-0)

4. Gonzaga Prep (6-0)

5. Lake Stevens (4-2)

6. Arlington (6-0)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (4-2)

8. Eastlake (4-2)

9. Yelm (4-1)

10. Chiawana (5-1)

Others: Mead (6-0). Glacier Peak (5-1), Skyview (4-2), Moses Lake (5-1), Richland (4-2), Olympia (5-1).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (5-0)

2. Kennewick (5-0)

3. O'Dea (6-0)

4. Eastside Catholic (5-1)

5. Roosevelt (4-2)

6. Lakes (6-0)

7. Monroe (5-1)

8. Lincoln of Tacoma (4-2)

9. Decatur (6-0)

10. Enumclaw (5-1)

Others: Evergreen of Vancouver (5-1), Sedro-Woolley (6-0), Central Valley (5-1), Mercer Island (6-0), Shadle Park (4-2), Oak Harbor (5-1).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Tumwater (6-0)

2. Archbishop Murphy (6-0)

3. Anacortes (5-1)

4. Lynden (5-1)

5. W.F. West (6-0)

6. Othello (6-0)

7. West Valley of Spokane (6-0)

8. Ridgefield (6-0)

9. Franklin Pierce (6-0)

10. Sehome (4-2)

Others: Orting (5-1), East Valley of Yakima (4-2), Bainbridge (5-1), Eatonville (5-1), Squalicum (3-3).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (6-0)

2. Seton Catholic (6-0)

3. La Center (6-0)

4. Cashmere (5-1)

5. Life Christian Academy (5-0)

6. Nooksack Valley (5-1)

7. Meridian (5-1)

8. Kalama (5-1)

9. Zillah (4-2)

10. Montesano (4-2)

Others: Lynden Christian (3-3), Mount Baker (4-2), Cascade Christian (4-2), King's Way Christian (4-2), Blaine (4-2).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (8-0)

2. Toledo (8-0)

3. Napavine (4-2)

4. Onalaska (5-1)

5. Liberty Bell (4-1)

6. Asotin (6-0)

7. Freeman (5-1)

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-1)

9. La Salle (6-0)

10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (4-2)

Others: Tri-Cities Prep (4-2), Newport (3-3), Goldendale (3-2), Adna (3-3).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (6-0)

2. Liberty Christian (6-0)

3. Naselle (6-0)

4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-1)

5. Neah Bay (6-1)

6. DeSales (6-0)

7. Pomeroy (6-0)

8. Quilcene (5-1)

9. Tulalip Heritage (6-0)

10. Garfield-Palouse (1-4)

Others: Odessa (5-0), Entiat (6-0), Inchelium (4-2), Wellpinit (5-1)

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington