Washington high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 3 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 16) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (2-0)
2. Sumner (2-0)
3. Kennedy Catholic (2-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (2-0)
5. Lake Stevens (0-2)
6. Eastlake (1-1)
7. Arlington (2-0)
8. Yelm (2-0)
9. Skyview (2-0)
10. Woodinville (2-0)
Others: Richland (2-0), Graham-Kapowsin (0-2), Curtis (2-0), Chiawana (1-1), Glacier Peak (2-0), Kamiakin (1-1).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (2-0)
2. Eastside Catholic (2-0)
3. Kennewick (2-0)
4. O'Dea (2-0)
5. Roosevelt (1-1)
6. Monroe (2-0)
7. Lincoln of Tacoma (1-1)
8. Lakes (2-0)
9. Central Valley (2-0)
10. Mount Tahoma (0-2)
Others: Seattle Prep (1-1), Decatur (2-0), Enumclaw (1-1), Oak Harbor (2-0), Evergreen of Vancouver (1-1), Shadle Park (2-0).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Anacortes (2-0)
2. Lynden (2-0)
3. Tumwater (2-0)
4. Archbishop Murphy (2-0)
5. W.F. West (2-0)
6. Othello (2-0)
7. Ephrata (2-0)
8. Orting (2-0)
9. West Valley of Spokane (2-0)
10. East Valley of Yakima (2-0)
Others: Fife (2-0), Sehome (1-1), North Kitsap (0-2), Ridgefield (2-0), Rogers of Spokane (1-1).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (2-0)
2. Seton Catholic (2-0)
3. Nooksack Valley (2-0)
4. La Center (2-0)
5. Cashmere (2-0)
6. Life Christian Academy (2-0)
7. Meridian (2-0)
8. Zillah (2-0)
9. Kalama (2-0)
10. Cascade Christian (1-1)
Others: Tenino (1-1), Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1-1), Mount Baker (2-0), Montesano (0-2), King's (0-2).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (2-0)
2. Napavine (1-1)
3. Freeman (2-0)
4. Toledo (2-0)
5. Onalaska (1-1)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)
7. Liberty Bell (1-1)
8. Newport (2-0)
9. La Salle (2-0)
10. Asotin (2-0)
Others: Goldendale (0-1), Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (1-1), Forks (1-1), Reardan (2-0).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (2-0)
2. Liberty Christian (2-0)
3. Naselle (2-0)
4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (2-0)
5. Neah Bay (1-1)
6. DeSales (2-0)
7. Pomeroy (2-0)
8. Darrington (1-1)
9. Quilcene (2-0)
10. Wellpinit (2-0)
Others: Sunnyside Christian (2-0), Garfield-Palouse (0-2), Tulalip Heritage (2-0), Odessa (2-0).
---