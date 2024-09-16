High School

Washington high school football rankings (9/16/2024)

After Liberty Christian handled Neah Bay, there is a new No. 1 in Class 1B - reigning state runner-up Wilbur-Creston-Keller

Todd Milles

Heading into 2024, senior Preston Michel is expected to be a focal point of Wilbur-Creston-Keller's rushing attack.
Heading into 2024, senior Preston Michel is expected to be a focal point of Wilbur-Creston-Keller's rushing attack. / Photo by Lane Mathews

Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 3 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 16) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.

---

Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024.
Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (2-0)

2. Sumner (2-0)

3. Kennedy Catholic (2-0)

4. Gonzaga Prep (2-0)

5. Lake Stevens (0-2)

6. Eastlake (1-1)

7. Arlington (2-0)

8. Yelm (2-0)

9. Skyview (2-0)

10. Woodinville (2-0)

Others: Richland (2-0), Graham-Kapowsin (0-2), Curtis (2-0), Chiawana (1-1), Glacier Peak (2-0), Kamiakin (1-1).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (2-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (2-0)

3. Kennewick (2-0)

4. O'Dea (2-0)

5. Roosevelt (1-1)

6. Monroe (2-0)

7. Lincoln of Tacoma (1-1)

8. Lakes (2-0)

9. Central Valley (2-0)

10. Mount Tahoma (0-2)

Others: Seattle Prep (1-1), Decatur (2-0), Enumclaw (1-1), Oak Harbor (2-0), Evergreen of Vancouver (1-1), Shadle Park (2-0).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Anacortes (2-0)

2. Lynden (2-0)

3. Tumwater (2-0)

4. Archbishop Murphy (2-0)

5. W.F. West (2-0)

6. Othello (2-0)

7. Ephrata (2-0)

8. Orting (2-0)

9. West Valley of Spokane (2-0)

10. East Valley of Yakima (2-0)

Others: Fife (2-0), Sehome (1-1), North Kitsap (0-2), Ridgefield (2-0), Rogers of Spokane (1-1).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (2-0)

2. Seton Catholic (2-0)

3. Nooksack Valley (2-0)

4. La Center (2-0)

5. Cashmere (2-0)

6. Life Christian Academy (2-0)

7. Meridian (2-0)

8. Zillah (2-0)

9. Kalama (2-0)

10. Cascade Christian (1-1)

Others: Tenino (1-1), Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1-1), Mount Baker (2-0), Montesano (0-2), King's (0-2).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (2-0)

2. Napavine (1-1)

3. Freeman (2-0)

4. Toledo (2-0)

5. Onalaska (1-1)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)

7. Liberty Bell (1-1)

8. Newport (2-0)

9. La Salle (2-0)

10. Asotin (2-0)

Others: Goldendale (0-1), Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (1-1), Forks (1-1), Reardan (2-0).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (2-0)

2. Liberty Christian (2-0)

3. Naselle (2-0)

4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (2-0)

5. Neah Bay (1-1)

6. DeSales (2-0)

7. Pomeroy (2-0)

8. Darrington (1-1)

9. Quilcene (2-0)

10. Wellpinit (2-0)

Others: Sunnyside Christian (2-0), Garfield-Palouse (0-2), Tulalip Heritage (2-0), Odessa (2-0).

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington