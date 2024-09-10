High School

Washington high school football rankings (9/9/2023)

Sumner's OT victory over Lake Stevens has already turned top of 4A rankings upside down

Camas is loaded with returning playmakers in 2024, including RB Beau Harland (14).
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 2 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 9) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.

---

Bellevue lineman Demetri Manning shows where his championship ring belongs after Bellevue defeated Yelm for Class 3A title.
CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (1-0)

2. Sumner (1-0)

3. Lake Stevens (0-1)

4. Kennedy Catholic (1-0)

5. Kamiakin (1-0)

6. Gonzaga Prep (1-0)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (0-1)

8. Eastlake (0-1)

9. Arlington (1-0)

10. Yelm (1-0)

Others: Skyview (1-0), Woodinville (1-0), Richland (1-0), Curtis (1-0), Chiawana (0-1), Glacier Peak (1-0).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (1-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (1-0)

3. Kennewick (1-0)

4. O'Dea (1-0)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (1-0)

6. Roosevelt (0-1)

7. Monroe (1-0)

8. Mount Tahoma (0-1)

9. Evergreen of Vancouver (1-0)

10. Lakes (1-0)

Others: Seattle Prep (1-0), Gig Harbor (1-0), Ferndale (0-1), Central Valley (1-0), Decatur (1-0), Enumclaw (0-1).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Anacortes (1-0)

2. Lynden (1-0)

3. Tumwater (1-0)

4. Archbishop Murphy (1-0)

5. W.F. West (1-0)

6. Othello (1-1)

7. Ephrata (1-0)

8. North Kitsap (0-1)

9. Orting (1-0)

10. Bainbridge (1-0)

Others: West Valley of Spokane (1-0), East Valley of Yakima (1-0), Prosser (0-1), Rogers of Spokane (1-0), Washougal (1-0).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (1-0)

2. Seton Catholic (1-0)

3. Nooksack Valley (1-0)

4. La Center (1-0)

5. Cashmere (1-0)

6. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1-0)

7. Life Christian Academy (1-0)

8. Meridian (1-0)

9. Montesano (0-1)

10. Zillah (1-0)

Others: Tenino (1-0, King's (0-1), Kalama (1-0), Connell (0-1), Cascade Christian (0-1).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (1-0)

2. Napavine (1-0)

3. Freeman (1-0)

4. Toledo (1-0)

5. Onalaska (0-1)

6. Goldendale (0-0)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (1-0)

9. Liberty Bell (1-0)

10. Newport (1-0)

Others: Asotin (1-0), La Salle (1-0), River View (0-1), Forks (0-1).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (1-0)

2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (1-0)

3. Liberty Christian (1-0)

4. Naselle (1-0)

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (1-0)

6. DeSales (1-0)

7. Pomeroy (1-0)

8. Darrington (0-1)

9. Quilcene (1-0)

10. Wellpinit (1-0)

Others: Garfield-Palouse (0-1), Concrete (0-1), Sunnyside Christian (1-0), Tulalip Heritage (1-0).

---

