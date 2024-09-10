Washington high school football rankings (9/9/2023)
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 2 class-by-class rankings (Sept. 9) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (1-0)
2. Sumner (1-0)
3. Lake Stevens (0-1)
4. Kennedy Catholic (1-0)
5. Kamiakin (1-0)
6. Gonzaga Prep (1-0)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (0-1)
8. Eastlake (0-1)
9. Arlington (1-0)
10. Yelm (1-0)
Others: Skyview (1-0), Woodinville (1-0), Richland (1-0), Curtis (1-0), Chiawana (0-1), Glacier Peak (1-0).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (1-0)
2. Eastside Catholic (1-0)
3. Kennewick (1-0)
4. O'Dea (1-0)
5. Lincoln of Tacoma (1-0)
6. Roosevelt (0-1)
7. Monroe (1-0)
8. Mount Tahoma (0-1)
9. Evergreen of Vancouver (1-0)
10. Lakes (1-0)
Others: Seattle Prep (1-0), Gig Harbor (1-0), Ferndale (0-1), Central Valley (1-0), Decatur (1-0), Enumclaw (0-1).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Anacortes (1-0)
2. Lynden (1-0)
3. Tumwater (1-0)
4. Archbishop Murphy (1-0)
5. W.F. West (1-0)
6. Othello (1-1)
7. Ephrata (1-0)
8. North Kitsap (0-1)
9. Orting (1-0)
10. Bainbridge (1-0)
Others: West Valley of Spokane (1-0), East Valley of Yakima (1-0), Prosser (0-1), Rogers of Spokane (1-0), Washougal (1-0).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (1-0)
2. Seton Catholic (1-0)
3. Nooksack Valley (1-0)
4. La Center (1-0)
5. Cashmere (1-0)
6. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1-0)
7. Life Christian Academy (1-0)
8. Meridian (1-0)
9. Montesano (0-1)
10. Zillah (1-0)
Others: Tenino (1-0, King's (0-1), Kalama (1-0), Connell (0-1), Cascade Christian (0-1).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (1-0)
2. Napavine (1-0)
3. Freeman (1-0)
4. Toledo (1-0)
5. Onalaska (0-1)
6. Goldendale (0-0)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (1-0)
9. Liberty Bell (1-0)
10. Newport (1-0)
Others: Asotin (1-0), La Salle (1-0), River View (0-1), Forks (0-1).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (1-0)
2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (1-0)
3. Liberty Christian (1-0)
4. Naselle (1-0)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (1-0)
6. DeSales (1-0)
7. Pomeroy (1-0)
8. Darrington (0-1)
9. Quilcene (1-0)
10. Wellpinit (1-0)
Others: Garfield-Palouse (0-1), Concrete (0-1), Sunnyside Christian (1-0), Tulalip Heritage (1-0).
---